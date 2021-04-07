Watch now: Citing COVID resurgence, McLean County getting more vaccines

The state has been monitoring 11 regions in the state for signs of the virus' resurgence, establishing metrics that each regions has to meet or maintain in order to stay open under Phase 4.

Region 2, the 20-county region that includes McLean, isn't meeting two of those metrics: The area has a 6.2% test positivity rate and 78% of intensive care unit beds are reported as in-use, leaving only 22% capacity.

IDPH data shows that as of Monday, 179 people were reported as COVID patients. Statewide, around 1,600 people were reported as hospitalized because of the virus Monday night. Of those patients, 357 were in the ICU.

Locally, area hospitals are feeling the consequences of McLean County's increasing coronavirus case load.

Data from the McLean County Health Department on Tuesday showed 42 residents are hospitalized either in or outside of the county and 39 people are hospitalized at either OSF St. Joseph or Carle BroMenn.

Local hospitals reported that 96% of all intensive care unit beds are in-use and 95% of all total beds are filled.

Another 44 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the past, according to MCHD.