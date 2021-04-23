Watch now: Clinton junior gets Carle Health's 100,000th COVID vaccination

"Knowing that the Pfizer vaccine could be administered down to the age of 16 ... we thought that it would be important to highlight that, knowing soon that emergency use authorization could potentially be provided to the younger population," Carle's Vice President of Support and Ancillary Services Tim Bassett said.

For someone like Morris — under the age of 18 — to get the vaccine, parental or a guardian's consent is necessary. While Bassett believes Carle's next 100,000 doses of vaccine will be "achieved quicker than...the first," he said overcoming hesitancy will still be necessary.

"As a father myself, I certainly understand the concerns that come with that — I would just refer those that might be a little hesitant to do so to understand the science behind it, look at the data that has been gathered, the effort that has been put into developing this vaccine, and know that it truly is safe," he said.

Or, in Morris' words, she would "tell them to just not be scared — as stupid as that sounds."

"It didn't hurt and it's fine," she said.