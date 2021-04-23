 Skip to main content
Watch now: Clinton junior gets Carle Health's 100,000th COVID vaccination
Shelby Morris, 17, awaits her incoming vaccination shot Friday. Morris, who attends Clinton High School, received the 100,000th dose from the Carle Health system. She said she wants more people to be able to get the vaccine and hopes to set example by getting hers publicly 

BLOOMINGTON — The interests of Shelby Morris, 17, and Carle Health briefly overlapped on Friday

Poised to administer its 100,000th dose of COVID vaccine, Carle Health, as a system, wanted to feature a vaccination of someone younger, in advance of a potential emergency authorization of Pfizer for those under 16 years old. 

Morris, a Clinton High School junior, just wanted everything to get back to normal.

"I mainly just want everything to, like, open up as much as it can. And I just want my community safe, and me getting the vaccine means that (I'm) making us safer than we are now," she said. 

In front of reporters and cameras Friday morning, Morris, stoic and dressed in all black, received her first dose of Pfizer before giving multiple interviews during her 15-minute observation wait. 

She wasn't nervous, she said, and the shot "didn't hurt at all." She'd agreed to be the face of Carle's "milestone" of a dose to send a message to people her age. 

"If it can encourage other kids to go out and get the vaccine — I want more people to get it and me doing this can show them that it's like completely fine," Morris told The Pantagraph. 

Carle also had a strategy. 

"Knowing that the Pfizer vaccine could be administered down to the age of 16 ... we thought that it would be important to highlight that, knowing soon that emergency use authorization could potentially be provided to the younger population," Carle's Vice President of Support and Ancillary Services Tim Bassett said. 

For someone like Morris — under the age of 18 — to get the vaccine, parental or a guardian's consent is necessary. While Bassett believes Carle's next 100,000 doses of vaccine will be "achieved quicker than...the first," he said overcoming hesitancy will still be necessary.

"As a father myself, I certainly understand the concerns that come with that — I would just refer those that might be a little hesitant to do so to understand the science behind it, look at the data that has been gathered, the effort that has been put into developing this vaccine, and know that it truly is safe," he said. 

Or, in Morris' words, she would "tell them to just not be scared — as stupid as that sounds."

"It didn't hurt and it's fine," she said.  

