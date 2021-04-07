Watch now: COVID-19 metrics are trending upward. Here's what that might mean for McLean County.

McLean County's two hospitals reported 39 COVID patients Wednesday, a number that's unchanged from the day before. The number of county residents hospitalized as such patients did increase: That figure is now at 43.

If these metrics stay at levels that are considered too high for three days, the state could intervene and impose stricter mitigation measures.

The coronavirus caseload continues to grow, too.

IDPH on Wednesday reported the highest number of cases in a single day (3,790) reported since late January. McLean County added an additional 111 cases, bringing the active caseload total to 569. Nearly 16,000 cases have been confirmed in the county since last year.

Vaccine update

McLean County will switch to universal vaccine eligibility Monday, allowing all people 16 years and older to sign up for the vaccine.

Appointments for upcoming clinics will open around 11 a.m. Thursday, according to MCHD. On Tuesday, the state said more shipments of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson would be directed to McLean and Peoria counties as a means of beating a potential outbreak of COVID cases. Appointments for that vaccine locally will be coordinated through MCHD.