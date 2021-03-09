Watch now: COVID cases are down, but McLean County hospital beds remain close to full. Here's why.

The problem with the percentage-filled data, she added, is that "so much of it seems subjective unless you're in it."

Fulton said there are a "wide variety" of diagnoses that have hospital beds remaining full. She called "none of it abnormal."

Having even just a few beds open, she said, makes a significant difference in what hospitals are able to accomplish. Both she and Round said their hospitals were used to maintaining similar hospital percentage rates: While an 80% or higher occupancy rate could alarm someone outside of healthcare, Round said Carle BroMenn averages runs at "around 60-70% full beds," with Fulton adding that "you won't see hospitals at 40-50% capacity."

Both hospitals say plans are in place for when all beds do happen to be filled, which range from looking at expansion options to whether it would be possible to "reshuffle" patients among units.

"If you look at November, December, January — at that time, we had no capacity," Fulton said. "Any given morning, we had five to 10 patients that needed a bed who were sitting in our emergency department or were sitting in the ED somewhere else (for transfer to OSF). We were literally discharging patients so that others could have a bed."