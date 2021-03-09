Watch now: COVID cases are down, but McLean County hospital beds remain close to full. Here's why.

BLOOMINGTON — When McLean County COVID cases started declining, there was hope that the improving numbers would translate into fewer hospital beds being filled.
Turns out, any dip in occupied units has been offset by a counter-trend also related to the coronavirus. Now there are more people who put off surgeries or procedures during the pandemic — and they’re returning for care.
Health officials told The Pantagraph the consistently high rate of filled beds reflects a rise in elective surgeries, as well as patients with severe conditions that have been worsened due the pandemic. Additionally, patients may be more comfortable in a health care setting than at the start of the pandemic a year ago.
Most non-crucial procedures were cancelled last year as COVID cases surged and the state issued a stay-at-home order. Rates have improved with the availability of testing and vaccines.
The county health department has been releasing hospital data related to COVID-19 since April, following guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Reporting the percentage of beds filled was a means of gauging how hard the county was hit by the pandemic. If those cases fell, a drop in the number of occupied beds might follow.
Health department reports since Feb. 1 to Tuesday show that despite COVID cases dropping to as low as seven in a day, the median percentage of occupied intensive care unit beds was 77% and the median percentage of other filled beds was 89%.
Carle BroMenn Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Laurie Round said there are various factors are play.
"Individuals delayed emergency care, which was concerning," she said. "Older patients were much more reluctant to enter the hospital if not absolutely necessary. Even though the level of COVID admissions are down, the higher level of non-COVID admissions suggests people delayed care of other, serious conditions."
Patients have been coming into Carle BroMenn's emergency department with increased rates of heart disease, stroke and congestive heart failure. Some doctors, when contacted by the hospital, tell staff they haven't seen their patients in the past six months.
The severity of a patient’s condition means they stay in the hospital longer, keeping the percentage of occupied beds in the county high.
OSF St. Joseph Medical Center President Lynn Fulton said elective surgeries are filling that hospital's beds as well.
"Maybe they put off that orthopedic surgery because they were nervous about COVID," she said. "Now they're starting to feel more confident, so we have seen our surgeries increase as well — and those do take up beds."
Numerical "peaks and valleys" aren't unusual since "hospitals do run fairly close to capacity at least for a portion of the year."
The problem with the percentage-filled data, she added, is that "so much of it seems subjective unless you're in it."
Fulton said there are a "wide variety" of diagnoses that have hospital beds remaining full. She called "none of it abnormal."
Having even just a few beds open, she said, makes a significant difference in what hospitals are able to accomplish. Both she and Round said their hospitals were used to maintaining similar hospital percentage rates: While an 80% or higher occupancy rate could alarm someone outside of healthcare, Round said Carle BroMenn averages runs at "around 60-70% full beds," with Fulton adding that "you won't see hospitals at 40-50% capacity."
Both hospitals say plans are in place for when all beds do happen to be filled, which range from looking at expansion options to whether it would be possible to "reshuffle" patients among units.
"If you look at November, December, January — at that time, we had no capacity," Fulton said. "Any given morning, we had five to 10 patients that needed a bed who were sitting in our emergency department or were sitting in the ED somewhere else (for transfer to OSF). We were literally discharging patients so that others could have a bed."
Said Round: "It is counter-intuitive, because the community (COVID) level is down, but if you look at the number of beds filled, it's a mismatch."