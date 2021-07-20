Watch now: Deaths were up in the U.S., and McLean County, in 2020. Researchers hope to draw attention to reasons other than COVID.

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 wasn’t the only reason the death rate spiked in 2020.

A pair of researchers in Central Illinois say their newly-published study indicates that pandemic-related restrictions led to “more deaths which … could have been avoided.”

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign researchers Dr. Janet Jokela and Sheldon Jacobson said the rise of the country’s death toll last year wasn’t just a result of COVID-19 fatalities.

“Societal disruptions,” like the closings of schools, stay-at-home orders and a decline in preventive screenings, were likely contributors to 2020’s record-breaking mortality rate, notes the study, published in the Health Care Management Science journal in June.

More than 3 million people died in the U.S. last year, with COVID-19 attributed to around 375,000 of those deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC counted 2,854,838 U.S. deaths in 2019, which is nearly 16,000 more than in 2018.

As of December 2020, there were 1,537 deaths in McLean County for the year, a figure that was up by 231 deaths from the year before, according to McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder, whose reports are published monthly for the county board's Justice Committee.

The deaths in the U.S. that don’t list COVID as the cause are what caught the attention of Jokel and Jacobson.

“What we found interesting is that people were dying during the pandemic, but not necessarily directly due to the virus,” Jacobson told The Pantagraph. “In fact, approximately 40% of the excess deaths that we had computed were unrelated directly to COVID-19 — they had to do with other factors.”

What those other factors are, they said, remains to be defined. Jokel and Jacobson don’t shy away from the fact that they believe stay-at-home measures likely contributed to overall deaths.

They do, however, say more research needs to be done on what provoked the spike in fatalities, in order for a tie between pandemic restrictions and excess deaths to be anything but anecdotal.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This kind of begs the question, ‘What's happening and why did it happen?’” Jacobson said. “We wanted to share this with people, as well as policy leaders, so that they're aware that there are tremendous risks when you make significant societal changes — sometimes predicted, sometimes not predicted.”

COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in 2020, according to provisional CDC data, with cancer and heart disease being the second- and first-leading causes.

The Associated Press said experts think the pandemic’s disruption to in-person treatment and recovery services may have been a factor. People also are more likely to be taking drugs alone — without a friend or family member who can call 911 or administer overdose-reversing medication.

Locally, Yoder said overall deaths have increased in the county each year to date. Still, the jump in 2020’s total, according to the analysis by The Pantagraph, is the most significant increase in the past five years.

But other than the appearance of COVID last year, Yoder said the data doesn't lend itself to drawing any conclusions as to why deaths increased.

“At this point, all the data you have besides the numbers is anecdotal,” she said.

Lung cancer and heart disease remain the leading causes of the death for McLean County, she added.

Jacobson said he and Jokel hope the study prompts researchers, medical professionals and others to look into the increased mortality rate and bolster the pair’s “well-hypothesized” belief that restrictions did lead to otherwise preventable deaths last year.

But Jokel said she wanted to be clear: "We're not saying that different decisions should have been made. I don't think we can say that because at that time, the best decisions were made, based on available data. Now, we're in a position to look back, to collect the data, analyze it and see what the impacts are.”

Added Jacobson: “What we found is that there were a lot of things going on that were under the radar. What we tried to do with our research is to shine a bright light on that information so people can see what happened.”

"I think this will better inform all of us — including decision-makers — going forward, if we're ever facing a situation like this again."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.