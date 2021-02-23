Watch now: Delayed McLean County vaccine clinics rescheduled

Area hospitals reported a total of 14 patients hospitalized with the virus; MCHD said 21 county residents are reported as the same. Once again, nearly all hospital beds are reported as filled (92%), with 77% of all intensive care unit beds reported as in-use.

McLean County's test positivity rate continues its trend of remaining low: As of Monday, the rate was 3.1%

Hospitalizations and positivity rates for COVID-19 in Illinois continued on a steady decline Tuesday, decreasing for the 13th straight week.

As of Monday night, the state reported 1,488 individuals were in the hospital with COVID-19, including 361 in intensive care unit beds and 172 on ventilators.

The number of COVID-19 patients using ICU beds decreased by 14%, or 62, from the week prior, to 371 in use on average each day for the same period. Ventilators use for COVID-19 also decreased by roughly 17%, with 177 in use on average for the period.

Meanwhile, the state has fully vaccinated roughly 4.6% of its population, with 43,282 doses administered over the previous 24 hours.

Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.