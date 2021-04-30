Watch now: Demand for vaccines down in Mclean County

"We still do need as many of our population vaccinated as possible," she said.

MCHD spokeswoman Marianne Manko said there's also been an uptick in cancellations of second-dose appointments. Workers at the COVID call center said it's not uncommon for callers to report a fear of side effects or say that a second visit is inconvenient.

"Some people believe they're well covered with just the one dose (but) you really need to have that second dose of a two-dose vaccine," she said. Also, "the reaction does tend to scare them off."

Still, more than 121,515 doses have been administered in the county as of Friday, with 53,275 people considered fully-vaccinated.

COVID-19 update

MCHD reported 73 newly confirmed cases of the virus in the past day, bringing the overall to 17,522 since last year. Of those, 422 cases were confirmed in the past seven days.

McLean's test positivity rate held steady at 5.2% as of Thursday.

And a day after retracting the total number of hospitalized county residents — previously reported by MCHD as 61 people — McKnight said the health department will try to be "very, very diligent" about monitoring its data.