Watch now: Demand for vaccines down in Mclean County

BLOOMINGTON — No doses left behind. Or at least as few as possible.
As demand for vaccine wanes across Illinois, Mclean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said, that's the department's mission: Throw out as few doses as possible — even though it's something that "will happen, unfortunately."
"It is becoming much more difficult," she said Friday. "We are being very diligent about trying to ensure that we're not disposing of any doses. Even if demand is down, this is a global pandemic and this vaccine is still very precious."
Health officials in a statement said MCHD "saw less demand for the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time since administering our first doses in December."
There are a few factors contributing to the loss. One is that around 40% of the county's eligible population received at least one dose thus far, lessening demand. Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows about 30% of the overall population is fully vaccinated, but McKnight said when ineligible people are factored out (like those younger than 16), the percentage is closer to 40.
"We still do need as many of our population vaccinated as possible," she said.
MCHD spokeswoman Marianne Manko said there's also been an uptick in cancellations of second-dose appointments. Workers at the COVID call center said it's not uncommon for callers to report a fear of side effects or say that a second visit is inconvenient.
"Some people believe they're well covered with just the one dose (but) you really need to have that second dose of a two-dose vaccine," she said. Also, "the reaction does tend to scare them off."
Still, more than 121,515 doses have been administered in the county as of Friday, with 53,275 people considered fully-vaccinated.
COVID-19 update
MCHD reported 73 newly confirmed cases of the virus in the past day, bringing the overall to 17,522 since last year. Of those, 422 cases were confirmed in the past seven days.
McLean's test positivity rate held steady at 5.2% as of Thursday.
And a day after retracting the total number of hospitalized county residents — previously reported by MCHD as 61 people — McKnight said the health department will try to be "very, very diligent" about monitoring its data.
"There is always the possibility of error," she said. "When we've had time, we've been able to notice and drill down into some data. Sixty-one hospitalized residents seemed high to us, so it was a trigger for us to take a closer look and drill deeper into where (something) might be missed or not openly communicated."
MCHD reported 22 hospitalized county residents Friday, a one-person jump from the day before. Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph reported a total of 31 COVID patients in their care, along with 77% of all intensive care unit beds filled and 95% of all total beds in-use.
No additional deaths were reported.