Watch now: Facing cancer, mom sees daughter in ISU graduation a year early

NORMAL — Caitlin Hays didn’t officially graduate from Illinois State University this week, although the walk she took and diploma case she accepted were as official-looking as one can get.
A junior studying agricultural education, the 21-year-old has about a year before things are official. Her mom Cyndi Hays, however, doesn’t know how much time she has left. Diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer nearly a year ago, her “time on Earth is limited, at best.”
She dreamed of seeing her youngest daughter graduate college, she said, calling it “the only reason I have been fighting cancer.”
And so on Wednesday, Caitlin Hays walked across a graduation stage at Redbird Arena, a year ahead of her projected graduation date.
"Make-believe, but one hell of a vision," is how Cyndi Hays described the sight of her daughter.
Cyndi said she’d watched her husband, Bill Hays, “die for four years, seven months,” a process that had turned her off of the idea of treatment. He died in 2010, at age 37, of colorectal cancer after chemotherapy that “was grueling — very grueling.”
“I’ve never been stingy a day in my life, but when cancer hit, it’s like, OK, pump the brakes,” Cyndi said. “There are things that are not being taken from me, if I can help it.”
So she opted for treatment, with her daughter's graduation at the forefront of her mind.
“The whole time, I kept telling myself that when I was doing these rounds of chemotherapy, if I just keep doing them and make it through her graduation, then it would be okay,” Cyndi said.
In a way, she did.
Cyndi said she taught her three daughters to write handwritten thank you notes to people to which they are grateful. When Caitlin wrote two such notes to educators in her department at ISU, thanking them for helping her transition to a new university last year and mentioning the challenge of her mother’s diagnosis, wheels started to turn.
“The spring was a rough one for me,” said Lucas Maxwell, an assistant professor of agricultural education. “In February, I lost my brother and my sister-in-law: Him to COVID and her of a broken heart. I helped Caitlin with a couple of things in class and she wrote me a very beautiful card ... hopeful that (her) mom would make it to graduation.
“Anymore, everything punches me in the gut. I wanted to see if we could try to put something together for them to celebrate her future accomplishments.”
Within days, university officials arranged for Caitlin to participate in the stage-walking ceremony Wednesday. Maxwell joked that academia moves “incredibly slow — except for when we don’t.”
“Thankfully, this was one of those times where everybody reacted and jumped into place,” he said.
On Wednesday, with the walk done, the pictures taken, the gratitude expressed again, Caitlin described the moment as “bittersweet.”
After her father’s death, she said she “definitely didn't think it was gonna hit me when I was in college, again.”
“I think it’s prepared me to be stronger and it tests your faith a lot,” she said. “Hopefully, we still have her here next year to do the actual thing and actually get my real degree, but it's definitely nice to, regardless of the circumstances, be able to have the memories.”
In the meantime, the family has more plans in the works. In the past year, Cyndi Hays has taken several of what she’s called “end-of-life trips” with various loved ones to make memories that mean “more to (her) than anything else.”
She’s gone to the Wisconsin Dells and the Gulf Coast, and plans to take Caitlin to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, since her youngest daughter “has never seen the mountains.”
“I don't want things missed — you know I don't want to say, ‘Oh, we should have done that, now I’ll never be able to,’” she said.
The next trip Cyndi will make, however, is Saturday, when she and Caitlin go wedding dress shopping. Caitlin’s not engaged, yet, but the shopping trip was something she and Cyndi wanted to cross off their bucket lists, together.
“I am living and I am making sure I get to do all the things I really want to do with what time I have left on Earth,” Cyndi said. Of all those desires, though, watching the mock-graduation ceremony Wednesday was among the items topping her list.
“I have no doubt that she will be up there in 365 days, (but) I got to check that off my bucket list.
"I plan to live, and I pray to be here for her true walk across that stage. But if that doesn’t happen, well, we got yesterday, and that is enough for both of us."