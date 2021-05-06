Watch now: Facing cancer, mom sees daughter in ISU graduation a year early

“Thankfully, this was one of those times where everybody reacted and jumped into place,” he said.

On Wednesday, with the walk done, the pictures taken, the gratitude expressed again, Caitlin described the moment as “bittersweet.”

After her father’s death, she said she “definitely didn't think it was gonna hit me when I was in college, again.”

“I think it’s prepared me to be stronger and it tests your faith a lot,” she said. “Hopefully, we still have her here next year to do the actual thing and actually get my real degree, but it's definitely nice to, regardless of the circumstances, be able to have the memories.”

In the meantime, the family has more plans in the works. In the past year, Cyndi Hays has taken several of what she’s called “end-of-life trips” with various loved ones to make memories that mean “more to (her) than anything else.”

She’s gone to the Wisconsin Dells and the Gulf Coast, and plans to take Caitlin to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, since her youngest daughter “has never seen the mountains.”

“I don't want things missed — you know I don't want to say, ‘Oh, we should have done that, now I’ll never be able to,’” she said.