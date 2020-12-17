Watch now: Family of Bloomington woman, 30, who died of COVID distributing 1,100 care kits

Bob Rubin thanked those in the community supporting the project through donations. Communities outside of Macon County have started reaching out to the family wanting to start similar projects.

"We view these kits as the missing link in the process," he said. "We truly believe these are going to save some lives in the future."

The kits are handed out 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, said Crossing Healthcare CEO Tanya Andricks. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will receive a voucher to obtain a care kit at Crossing's drive-thru facility. Kits are also being distributed at the emergency rooms of HSHS St. Mary's and Decatur Memorial hospitals and a small amount are available at other mental health and group home facilities in the area.

Andricks said word was received from the Macon County Health Department on Wednesday that $25,000 of funding is going towards purchasing another 1,000 COVID kits.

"Those will come likely in the next several weeks," Andricks said. "We have several thousand of these kits available for Macon County residents who are COVID-positive and we're very grateful for that."

Photos: Central Illinois responds to COVID-19

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0