Watch now: Family of Bloomington woman, 30, who died of COVID distributing 1,100 care kits

COVID-19 Care Kits sit on display during a Wednesday afternoon press conference at Crossing Healthcare. Kits are available to county residents that test positive for COVID-19.
GARRETT KARSTEN, HERALD & REVIEW
Family members of 30-year-old Danielle Kater, who died from COVID-19 in early November, talk during a press conference Wednesday at Crossing Healthcare. Their efforts have led to 1,100 COVID-19 Care Kits currently being distributed to county residents that test positive for coronavirus. Visit herald-review.com to see a video with this story.
Danielle Kater, 30, became that county's youngest COVID fatality when she died Nov. 3. Her parents Bob and Tina Rubin wanted to "turn our tragic loss into something positive," so they partnered with Crossing Healthcare and The Community Foundation of Macon County to start the Dani Rubin Kater COVID-19 Care Kits Fund.
The kits since Friday have been distributed to those who test positive for coronavirus at Crossing Healthcare, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur Memorial Hospital and other mental health and group home facilities in the region. About 1,100 kits are being handed out.
"She always wanted to help people and it didn't matter what cause that was," said Tim Kater, her husband. The couple met while attending Mount Zion High School, which Danielle graduated from in 2008.
"Our family believe a pulse oximeter is an important tool to have to help monitor your symptoms and know when things get bad," he said.
Pulse oximeters are included in each COVID kit. The device led Tim and Danielle to discover her oxygen levels were at a below-average level of 60%.
Bob Rubin thanked those in the community supporting the project through donations. Communities outside of Macon County have started reaching out to the family wanting to start similar projects.
"We view these kits as the missing link in the process," he said. "We truly believe these are going to save some lives in the future."
The kits are handed out 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, said Crossing Healthcare CEO Tanya Andricks. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will receive a voucher to obtain a care kit at Crossing's drive-thru facility. Kits are also being distributed at the emergency rooms of HSHS St. Mary's and Decatur Memorial hospitals and a small amount are available at other mental health and group home facilities in the area.
Andricks said word was received from the Macon County Health Department on Wednesday that $25,000 of funding is going towards purchasing another 1,000 COVID kits.
"Those will come likely in the next several weeks," Andricks said. "We have several thousand of these kits available for Macon County residents who are COVID-positive and we're very grateful for that."
