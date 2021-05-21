Watch now: 'Fully vaccinated' includes 2-week waiting period, health officials stress

BLOOMINGTON — Getting a shot isn't the only step in making sure a person is fully vaccinated. A waiting period is part of that process, a requirement health officials say isn't widely understood.
After the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention largely lifted masking requirements for the fully vaccinated, with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker following suit, McLean County Health Department spokeswoman Marianne Manko said some people believed they could safely go mask-less immediately.
"We had people in our clinics who noticed that the second that somebody got their second vaccine, they would walk out; they would take their mask off as soon as they got outside," she said. "We realized there are really a lot of people who didn't know they are not 'fully vaccinated' for another two weeks."
Federal health guidelines say a two-week waiting period is necessary because the body is responding to the vaccine, building up antibodies that provide resistance to COVID. Prior to that, Manko said, "the risk is extremely high."
In McLean County, the percentage of the population considered fully vaccinated is about 38.5%, or 66,649 people. While nearly 142,000 doses have been administered in the county to date, Manko said, health officials are still facing challenges getting some people their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
"Some people just don't get the vaccine because it's a scheduling issue — they're very busy people, they just don't have the time. Our recommendation is that as many people who can get the second shot, should," she said.
The department's Call Center, which had lines initially reserved only for those with limited access to technology or who were aged 65 or older, will now help anyone who calls with a question, Manko said.
"If you're having any kind of difficulty with that second vaccine, give us a call," she said. "We can schedule them for the second vaccine, regardless of where they got their first dose, and we can have conversations with them about what kind of vaccine that they need to get, and where they can go."
COVID-19 update
McLean County health officials on Friday said 17 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the total to 18,226 since the onset of the pandemic last year.
While Manko said contact tracers can't point to any definitive trend in the cases confirmed in the past week, she noted many have been among younger people.
"Really the younger population that hasn't had the opportunity to have the vaccine is the majority ... the people who are under the age 17 and the age category is considerably higher," she said.
Of the 173 cases confirmed in the past seven days, 42 were among those aged 1-17, and 40 were among those in their 20s.
The county's rolling, seven-day test positivity rate held steady, dropping slightly to 2.9% as of Thursday. Around 237 cases of the virus are considered active in the county, with 211 people reported as isolating at home.
One additional county resident was hospitalized due to virus-related complications, bringing that total to 26 patients Friday. The number of COVID patients between the county's two local hospitals remained unchanged from the day before, sitting at 21. Bed availability also remained steady, with 85% of all intensive care unit beds reported as filled, along with 85% of all, total beds.
No additional deaths were reported.