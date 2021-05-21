Watch now: 'Fully vaccinated' includes 2-week waiting period, health officials stress

"Some people just don't get the vaccine because it's a scheduling issue — they're very busy people, they just don't have the time. Our recommendation is that as many people who can get the second shot, should," she said.

The department's Call Center, which had lines initially reserved only for those with limited access to technology or who were aged 65 or older, will now help anyone who calls with a question, Manko said.

"If you're having any kind of difficulty with that second vaccine, give us a call," she said. "We can schedule them for the second vaccine, regardless of where they got their first dose, and we can have conversations with them about what kind of vaccine that they need to get, and where they can go."

COVID-19 update

McLean County health officials on Friday said 17 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the total to 18,226 since the onset of the pandemic last year.

While Manko said contact tracers can't point to any definitive trend in the cases confirmed in the past week, she noted many have been among younger people.