Watch now: Health care providers cancel, modify Johnson & Johnson clinics after feds call for 'pause' in use

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health says it will follow a federal recommendation to temporarily stop providing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the federal government said six women experienced a "rare-but-severe" blood clotting issue following vaccination.
"IDPH has notified all Illinois COVID-19 providers throughout the state to discontinue use of the J&J vaccine at this time," the agency said in a statement. "In order to keep appointments, IDPH is strongly advising providers to use Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines."
The move follows a Tuesday morning recommendation by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to "pause" the use of the vaccine. That's so public health officials have time to assess the situation and give vaccine and healthcare providers accurate risk information — even as they described the complication as "extremely rare."
"While these these events are very rare, we're recommending a pause in the use of the J&J COVID-19 vaccine in order to prepare the healthcare system to recognize and treat patients appropriately, and to report any new events that may be seen in people who've received the J&J vaccine," CDC principal deputy director Dr. Anne Schuchat said.
While some clinics have switched from Johnson & Johnson to another vaccine, other clinics in surrounding counties have been cancelled per the recommendation, including in Iroquois, Peoria and McLean counties. A clinic at Illinois Wesleyan University was among the casualties: The clinic was added last week after the state sent extra Johnson & Johnson vaccine to McLean and Peoria counties in an effort to boost the percentage of vaccinated people.
That clinic "has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date," MCHD said in a statement. "The MCHD and IWU have sent out notifications to those who were scheduled to receive the vaccine today. The Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine was not scheduled to be administered at any of the clinics at Grossinger Motors Arena this week. All other clinics posted on the MCHD website will continue as planned."
As of Monday, nearly 7 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered across the U.S., with just six reported cases of the blood clot issue — known formally as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis — following vaccination.
The blood clot was "seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia)," according to FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research director Dr. Peter Marks.
"We don't have a definitive cause but the probable cause that we believe may be involved here — that we can speculate — is that is that this is an immune response that occurs very, very rarely when some people receive the vaccine," he said. "And that, in response, leads to activation of the platelets from these extremely rare blood clots."
All six cases were found in women between the ages of 18 and 48, with symptoms occurring 6-13 days after vaccination. One woman is in critical condition and one woman has died.
Schuchat said that people who received the J&J vaccine "more than a month ago" are likely not at-risk for similar complications; those who "recently" got the vaccine "in the past couple weeks" should monitor themselves for symptoms that are beyond the predicted, flu-like ones.
"For the internists, for the primary care providers, who are caring for patients: If they're seeing flu-like symptoms, and headache for the first few days after vaccination, that is likely just what has been seen in the common adverse events that are not serious," Marks added. "With these vaccines, it would be more important that if somebody presented to an emergency room with a very severe headache, or with blood clots, that a history of prior vaccination be elicited and then appropriate management, be instituted."
Johnson & Johnson was in the minority of vaccine providers in the U.S., including in Illinois.
According to IDPH, just 17,000 doses of the single-shot vaccine had been sent to the state this week. Out of 483,720 total doses predicted for next week, 5,800 were Johnson & Johnson.
This story will be updated.