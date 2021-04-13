Watch now: Health care providers cancel, modify Johnson & Johnson clinics after feds call for 'pause' in use

While some clinics have switched from Johnson & Johnson to another vaccine, other clinics in surrounding counties have been cancelled per the recommendation, including in Iroquois, Peoria and McLean counties. A clinic at Illinois Wesleyan University was among the casualties: The clinic was added last week after the state sent extra Johnson & Johnson vaccine to McLean and Peoria counties in an effort to boost the percentage of vaccinated people.

That clinic "has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date," MCHD said in a statement. "The MCHD and IWU have sent out notifications to those who were scheduled to receive the vaccine today. The Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine was not scheduled to be administered at any of the clinics at Grossinger Motors Arena this week. All other clinics posted on the MCHD website will continue as planned."

As of Monday, nearly 7 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered across the U.S., with just six reported cases of the blood clot issue — known formally as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis — following vaccination.

The blood clot was "seen in combination with low levels of blood platelets (thrombocytopenia)," according to FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research director Dr. Peter Marks.