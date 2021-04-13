Watch now: Health officials urge the continuance of vaccinations as Johnson & Johnson is shelved

ILLINOIS — After a rare complication in six women prompted state and federal officials Tuesday to recommend shelving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while an investigation is ongoing, medical professionals are hoping the development doesn’t lead to a downturn in overall vaccinations.
Providers from the Illinois Department of Public Health on down — including the McLean County Health Department — temporarily stopped administering the single-dose vaccine, either cancelling clinics outright or switching them to Pfizer or Moderna.
"The pause on the J&J vaccine will not have a large impact on state vaccination efforts as the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines make up the vast majority of doses on hand in the State of Illinois," the agency said in a news release. "No state-supported mass vaccination sites will be closed and no rapid response team clinics, faith-based or equity clinics, or rural clinics have been cancelled at this time. They will all move forward with a different type of vaccine."
After Kamala Harris’ visit sparks ‘bakery vs. border’ debate, Chicago's Brown Sugar Bakery gets caught in the crossfire
The move comes after the Food and Drug Administration, alongside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, called for a “pause” in the vaccine’s usage after six women under the age of 50 experienced rare-but-severe blood clotting issues after receiving the vaccine.
None of the cases were in Illinois and the figure represents less-than-one-in-a-million odds: The six cases were discovered after nearly 7 million doses of the J&J shot were administered in the U.S.
“The caution is appropriate,” Dr. James Nevin, Vice President & Associate Chief Medical Officer of Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center and Eureka Hospital said. But “I hope it doesn’t cause mass fear and hysteria in the public in not wanting to get vaccinated.”
Federal authorities emphasized Tuesday that halting the use of Johnson & Johnson was a move made out of “an abundance of caution,” prompted, in part, by the need to inform medical providers about the uniqueness of the situation.
The women affected by the complication all experienced blood clot in the sinuses of the brain — formally called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis — and low blood platelet levels.
While a doctor might normally prescribe Heparin an anticoagulant — or blood thinner — the FDA and CDC say its usage “may be dangerous, and alternative treatments need to be given.”
The investigation “is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot,” the agencies said in a joint statement.
"We don't have a definitive cause but the probable cause that we believe may be involved here — that we can speculate — is that is that this is an immune response that occurs very, very rarely when some people receive the vaccine," FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research director Dr. Peter Marks said. "And that, in response, leads to activation of the platelets from these extremely rare blood clots."
Not having a definitive cause means it’s not 100% confirmed that the vaccine is responsible for what happened to the six affected women, who were all between the ages of 16 and 48 and saw symptoms occurring 6-13 days after vaccination.
“Under usual circumstances in women under 50, this is sometimes seen in pregnancy, or oftentimes related to other clotting disorders that do occur,” OSF St. Joseph Medical Center’s chief medical officer Dr. Paul Pedersen said. “In this instance, no one knows for sure whether or not the vaccine is triggering it. That’s why the CDC and FDA are being very careful — and appropriately so.”
CDC deputy director Dr. Anne Schuchat said that people who received the J&J vaccine "more than a month ago" are likely not at-risk for similar complications; those who "recently" got the vaccine "in the past couple weeks" should monitor themselves for symptoms that are beyond the predicted, flu-like ones.
Pedersen described warning signs as a “severe headache that won’t go away,” or some sort of “vision disturbance,” like the loss of vision or seeing double.
But, he said, “I think we need to make sure that the population that we serve understands this is a very rare occurrence only seen so far with the J&J vaccine.”
“Absolutely we should still be vaccinating — we’re just not going to be able to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” he said. "It appears that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are safe and have not had any reports of this kind of occurrence."
Although medical professionals hope there won’t be a trend downward in the number of people getting the vaccine, Nevin did call Tuesday’s news frustrating.
“We can’t let perfect be the enemy of the good,” he said. “The risk and the long-term effects of getting COVID far, far outweigh the risk associated with the J&J vaccine. COVID is far more devastating than this rare complication. Preventing COVID infections is very important.”
Johnson & Johnson was in the minority of vaccine provided in the U.S., including in Illinois.
Of the 7.3 million doses of all vaccines administered in the state so far, 4% or approximately 290,000 have been J&J, according to IDPH.
Later Tuesday, the company said in a statement it was "aware of (the) extremely rare disorder... in a small number of individuals who have received our COVID-19 vaccine."
"We have been working closely with medical experts and health authorities, and we strongly support the open communication of this information to healthcare professionals and the public," the statement read.
Officials have said the investigation will likely only last a few days.