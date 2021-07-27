Watch now: Here's how hot it could get Wednesday in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County will be under a heat advisory starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Lincoln said.

While temperatures on both Wednesday and Thursday are expected to peak in the low 90s, it will likely feel much hotter.

Heat index projections, which include how humidity levels, indicate Wednesday could feel as hot as 105 degrees and Thursday could feel as hot as 110.

The advisory also includes Christian, DeWitt, Logan, Macon, Menard, Piatt and Sangamon counties.

NWS say the high temperatures and humidity combined "will threaten heat-related illness for people and pets that experience prolonged exposure to these dangerous outdoor conditions."

Those in the Bloomington-Normal area who need a place to cool off will find one at the McLean County Health Department.

A Connect Transit official said the transportation service will station one of its smaller, air conditioned busses at MCHD's parking lot in downtown Bloomington from 12:00-4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

About 12-15 people can be seated on the bus at one time, community outreach coordinator Brendan O'Neill said.

"There are usually people coming in throughout the day," he said. "We usually try to plan for the most severe times and make sure we cover those."

A federal mandate requires masks to still be worn on public transportation — even if it's not moving — but O'Neill said masks will be available onsite for those who don't have one.

