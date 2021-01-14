Watch now: How many in McLean County have had a COVID vaccination? Here's the new data.

NORMAL — In the weeks since the first official shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in McLean County on Dec. 21, more than 4,000 people have received at least one shot in the two-dose system, but that number represents less than .1% of the county’s overall population.
Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health as of Thursday afternoon reported 132 county residents as having received both doses of the vaccine, with 4,631 people receiving one part. (Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require a three-to-four week wait between doses.)
Right now, McLean County remains in Phase 1A of the state’s distribution plan, which, given limited quantities of the vaccine, means healthcare workers and people who live in long-term care facilities are the only people eligible to receive the vaccine.
That could be changing: Public Health Administrator Jessica McKnight told McClean County Board of Health members Wednesday night that officials are “planning for an anticipated transition from Phase 1A into Phase 1B soon.”
What “soon” means isn’t entirely clear.
Asked for clarification by The Pantagraph, McKnight wrote the following in an email:
“Meaning: Once IDPH approves it, we will shift into Phase 1B of the vaccination administration schedule. And we anticipate receiving that authorization soon.”
Phase 1B would significantly expand the pool of those getting the vaccine, since it allows people 65 years and older to get the shots, as well as “non-healthcare frontline essential workers,” which includes people who work in manufacturing, grocery stores, education, prisons and public transit, among others.
IDPH guidance describes the onset of Phase 1B as when “Illinois makes substantial progress in Phase 1A and federal vaccine deliveries increase”; during a COVID-19 press conference last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker estimated that would happen within a “few weeks.”
McKnight told BOH members Wednesday that those deliveries are continuing to come in lean quantities.
“Vaccine is still very limited at this time,” she said. The county “receive(s) weekly allotments from IDPH and we find out week-to-week how much that’s going to be, and it is still very limited right now.”
Public health officials set a goal of distributing “100%” of the doses — which have so far been Moderna — that do come in, she added.
“Our plan is that between us and our other healthcare partners is that… we’re administering as close to 100% of our received doses within the following week,” McKnight said. “Like I said, it comes sometimes at different times during the week, so I can’t say ‘on the same week we receive it,’ but we’re planning to administer as much as we can, as quickly as we can.”
McLean County received its first initial shipment of vaccine one week later than 50 others in the state — Coles, DeWitt and Macon counties among them — since, at the time, it wasn’t among those marking the highest death rates per capita.