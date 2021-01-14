Watch now: How many in McLean County have had a COVID vaccination? Here's the new data.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Phase 1B would significantly expand the pool of those getting the vaccine, since it allows people 65 years and older to get the shots, as well as “non-healthcare frontline essential workers,” which includes people who work in manufacturing, grocery stores, education, prisons and public transit, among others.

IDPH guidance describes the onset of Phase 1B as when “Illinois makes substantial progress in Phase 1A and federal vaccine deliveries increase”; during a COVID-19 press conference last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker estimated that would happen within a “few weeks.”

McKnight told BOH members Wednesday that those deliveries are continuing to come in lean quantities.

“Vaccine is still very limited at this time,” she said. The county “receive(s) weekly allotments from IDPH and we find out week-to-week how much that’s going to be, and it is still very limited right now.”

Public health officials set a goal of distributing “100%” of the doses — which have so far been Moderna — that do come in, she added.