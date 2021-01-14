 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: How many in McLean County have had a COVID vaccination? Here's the new data.
2 comments
breaking top story
COVID | THE LOCAL IMPACT

Watch now: How many in McLean County have had a COVID vaccination? Here's the new data.

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}
121720-blm-loc-3mcknight

Jessica McKnight, McLean County Health Department administrator, meets with her staff on in mid-December.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — In the weeks since the first official shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in McLean County on Dec. 21, more than 4,000 people have received at least one shot in the two-dose system, but that number represents less than .1% of the county’s overall population.

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health as of Thursday afternoon reported 132 county residents as having received both doses of the vaccine, with 4,631 people receiving one part. (Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require a three-to-four week wait between doses.)

Right now, McLean County remains in Phase 1A of the state’s distribution plan, which, given limited quantities of the vaccine, means healthcare workers and people who live in long-term care facilities are the only people eligible to receive the vaccine.

That could be changing: Public Health Administrator Jessica McKnight told McClean County Board of Health members Wednesday night that officials are “planning for an anticipated transition from Phase 1A into Phase 1B soon.”

What “soon” means isn’t entirely clear.

Asked for clarification by The Pantagraph, McKnight wrote the following in an email:

“Meaning: Once IDPH approves it, we will shift into Phase 1B of the vaccination administration schedule. And we anticipate receiving that authorization soon.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Phase 1B would significantly expand the pool of those getting the vaccine, since it allows people 65 years and older to get the shots, as well as “non-healthcare frontline essential workers,” which includes people who work in manufacturing, grocery stores, education, prisons and public transit, among others.

IDPH guidance describes the onset of Phase 1B as when “Illinois makes substantial progress in Phase 1A and federal vaccine deliveries increase”; during a COVID-19 press conference last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker estimated that would happen within a “few weeks.”

McKnight told BOH members Wednesday that those deliveries are continuing to come in lean quantities.

“Vaccine is still very limited at this time,” she said. The county “receive(s) weekly allotments from IDPH and we find out week-to-week how much that’s going to be, and it is still very limited right now.”

Public health officials set a goal of distributing “100%” of the doses — which have so far been Moderna — that do come in, she added.

“Our plan is that between us and our other healthcare partners is that… we’re administering as close to 100% of our received doses within the following week,” McKnight said. “Like I said, it comes sometimes at different times during the week, so I can’t say ‘on the same week we receive it,’ but we’re planning to administer as much as we can, as quickly as we can.”

McLean County received its first initial shipment of vaccine one week later than 50 others in the state — Coles, DeWitt and Macon counties among them — since, at the time, it wasn’t among those marking the highest death rates per capita.

Parts of Illinois could soon move to Tier 2 COVID restrictions. What does that mean?

2 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
Watch now: Here's how Central Illinois lawmakers voted on Trump impeachment
Politics

Watch now: Here's how Central Illinois lawmakers voted on Trump impeachment

  • Updated

“You’re trying to teach future presidents that there is, in fact, a line,” said Lane Crothers, a professor of politics and government at ISU. “When you’ve had a president who has been so active in breaking norms, and so happy or so willing to transgress norms, eventually you need to continually state, ‘This is the kind of stuff that’s going to get you impeached,’ even if it doesn’t get you convicted.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Americans are turning to “micro-goals” for their health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News