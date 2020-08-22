Watch now: How the pandemic has helped Bloomington-Normal bike shops 🚲

When the state entered Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan, the Wheelers started small group rides on Thursday evenings and Sunday mornings.

“This time of year, there would be one weekend ride after another around Central Illinois but a lot of the other groups have cancelled events,” Boser said. Some members in July were able to participate in the Hop on for Hope in LeRoy. The event benefits the Village of Hope in Guatemala.

The organization usually hosts the Spring Metric, a multi-day event where cyclists ride up to 62 miles starting and finishing at Comlara Park in Hudson. The event didn’t happen until June this year and riders were encouraged to be socially distant, wear face coverings and complete the trails individually or in small groups.

“We’ve been following the recommendations of the National League of American Cyclists and Ride Illinois,” Boser said. “And a lot of us have been avoiding Constitution Trail where a lot more people are out and about now.”