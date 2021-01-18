BLOOMINGTON — Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s easing of COVID-19 mitigation measures couldn’t have come at a better time for people who made New Year’s resolutions to get in shape.

It’s also welcome news for gym operators and longtime gym users.

“It was hard to find the motivation to work out at home,” said Carla Staver of Bloomington as she worked out with a small group at Four Seasons II, 2401 Airport Road in Bloomington “I’m a teacher. This is my release.”

Motivation isn’t the only problem.

Anu Radhakrishnan of Normal said, while the gym was closed and he and his wife “had to work out at home, we tried to motivate each other,” but it was a challenge with three children in the house.

Erin Weber of Lexington said she tried to work out a home when the gym was closed but, “It’s easier to do with a trainer.”

Weber, Staver and Radhakrishnan were part of a small group working out at Four Seasons last week.

Their trainer, Sabrina Wallrich, not only had to devise exercise routines for each, she had to design them so the students didn’t closely cross paths.

“I work with a lot of high-risk people and I make sure they have a personal training space,” said Wallrich, the gym’s lead fitness instructor. “We made a lot of adjustments.”

Pritzker's announcement came the same day a new fitness facility, Crunch Fitness, opened in the former Hobby Lobby building at the Shoppes at College Hills.

"We were anxiously watching the news that day," said Brianna Nelson, assistant general manager at Crunch Fitness.

"We've been continuously busy here so far," Nelson said Monday. The new gym opened with 2,500 members.

The state has gone through various restrictions since the pandemic began spreading last year. With the latest easing of restrictions, gyms will be able to go back to having group fitness classes but face coverings still are supposed to be worn.

Tony Maier, president and CEO of Four Seasons, said Monday they anticipated that restrictions would be eased and were prepared.

“When we got the word late Friday afternoon” that group classes could resume, “we were ready to rock and roll,” he said. They resumed group classes on Saturday, but under Tier 1 restrictions, class sizes will be limited to 25% of room capacity.

“I've talked to a lot of our members already and they’re excited,” said Maier.

Activities such as group fitness classes are important motivators for many, especially new exercisers.

“Camaraderie and being part of a group class is always fun for people,” said Carl Clover, owner of The Workout Company, 419 N. Kays Drive, Normal. “You have to have a workout buddy.”

Maier said with a workout partner or group class, “Everyone keeps each other accountable.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even with the pandemic and restrictions in effect, gyms reported seeing increased membership as the new year arrived.

“We have seen an uptick for January. We started seeing an uptick in December,” said Maier. “It’s probably not as big as 2020 or 2019.”

Chandler Pillsbury, operations manager, LA Fitness, 2103 N. Veterans Parkway in Bloomington, said, his gym was seeing about 250 check-ins a day last fall, but a recent day had twice that number.

Some people have dropped or frozen their memberships because of the pandemic, he said, but “we’re also seeing a steady increase in new memberships.”

Clover lost some members, too, including people who had been coming to The Workout Company for more than a decade. “I hope those people are all coming back,” he said.

McLean County health director: Everyone will eventually have chance at vaccine It may take several weeks to distribute the vaccine to McLean County residents eligible in Phase 1A and 1B of the vaccination rollout. Still, health officials report that everyone who wants the vaccine will be able to get it. Eventually.

One way gyms coped with the shutdown early in the pandemic and restrictions once they could reopen was turning to or increasing online exercise offerings.

“We call our WoCo to Go,” said Clover. “It’s a really neat thing. We can customize it. We give them a workout equipment package. They come in and pick up six or seven pieces of equipment we’ll use that month.”

Four Season offered few online classes before the pandemic. Now it has nearly 70 classes a week.

“The pandemic caused us to ramp up our virtual offerings,” Maier said. “We’ve gotten good at Zoom.”

Both Maier and Clover expect online classes to continue after the pandemic ends, but Clover said online classes don’t “take the place of getting out of your house and seeing your friends.” Maier agreed.

“People crave the community. They crave being with one another. They crave the social aspects,” said Maier. “I don’t think brick-and-mortar fitness is ever going to go away.”

Fitness professionals and avid exercisers have advice to newcomers to stick with their resolution to become more fit.

“I’ve always counseled setting specific goals, being realistic about those goals and setting a realistic timetable,” said Maier, who also suggested having a workout partner, hiring a personal trainer or taking group exercise classes to keep you accountable.

“I tell people to treat your workout like a doctor appointment. If you miss your appointment, reschedule,” said Wallrich.

“Talk to a professional to make sure your workout fits your goal,” she said. “You want to make your workout plan fit your body, not make your body fit your workout.”

Nelson said new members of Crunch Fitness get a "Smart Start" package that includes a 60-minute session with a personal trainer and a body scan. She said a personal trainer can help design "a safe and functional workout."

To stick with it, "continuity is key," she said.

Staver recommended patience. “Take it at a slow pace. It’s not going to change all at once,” she said.

Matthew Wingstrom of Bloomington, who has been exercising at Four Seasons for 20 years, also counseled newcomers to start slow and “mix it up so you don’t get bored.”

Pillsbury’s advice is not to get discouraged.

“Everyone goes through a little bit of a slump. There are going to be times your motivation is going to be down,” he said. “Convince yourself to go to the gym even if it’s only for 15 or 20 minutes.”

Photos: Local gyms provide workouts with precautions during pandemic

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.