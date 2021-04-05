Watch now: How this Dana man's graveyard hobby helped him shed the pounds

DANA — To lose a few hundred pounds, Roy Robinson developed a plan.
He switched to water, not soda.
He ate healthier and cut out the junk food.
He got off the couch and started walking graveyards.
"I just started taking pictures of every headstone in the cemetery and putting it on my computer," the Dana man told The Pantagraph. "That way, if somebody wanted it, I had it. And I dropped a lot of weight, doing that."
He came upon the hobby sort of by accident in June 2008: Searching for a family headstone on FindAGrave.com, Robinson saw the website was looking for volunteers who would digitally document local cemeteries. All a person had to do, he read, was walk around, take photos of headstones and upload them to the website where those interested could search specific names — not too difficult, he thought.
For the past three years, he'd been thinking about his own brush with death in 2005.
A relatively healthy warehouse worker at U.S. Food Service in Pontiac, Robinson was loading a pallet when "some guy came down the lane the wrong way with his load in front of him," he said.
The accident crushed most of his spine.
"I wasn't able to exercise, or really put my feet up, or basically do anything," he said. "I just ballooned up from not being motivated, not being able to work out or moved around. I popped from 225 to 588 (pounds)."
Then came Type 2 Diabetes, and a slew of prescriptions along with it. It was how he lived for three years.
"Finally, after a lag, I just got a little motivated and I just pushed the motivation — I said, 'I got to do it. I got to do it,'" he remembers. "I started doing that Find-a-Grave thing and walking as much as I could. And before you know it, my wife said, 'You're losing some of your gut!'"
And so he walked "countless" miles over the course of 10 years, documenting over 2,000 graves at 47 cemeteries within a 50-mile radius.
"I've seen a lot of marble stones," he jokes.
He learned to bring charcoal and paper to read the headstones whose markings have faded after centuries — "It's just common sense" — and braved poison oak to document a tiny family cemetery off a deer trail near Flanagan of only 16 graves. In Minonk, he said, he helped find the grave of one baby buried with only a pile of rocks to identify her.
But the walking and water-drinking and the healthy eating could only do so much.
After awhile, the weight loss "plateaued," around 486 pounds, and Robinson began driving to Peoria to take dieting classes in 2019.
In August 2020, he underwent gastric bypass surgery. He said he's lost 110 more pounds since, and keeps losing.
OSF Diabetes Educator Sherri Schlatter, who works at Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac, called Robinson's story "inspiring." She met him, recently, when he donated a box of insulin vials he no longer needed. She invited him to talk about his journey during Tuesday's diabetes support group meeting at the hospital — but added that not everyone with Type 2 Diabetes can expect to reduce their insulin dependence as he did.
"He just had a lot of good tips," Schlatter said of the decision to have him as a guest speaker. "I said, 'You know, you're really an inspiration.'"
Robinson says he's shared his weight loss plan in recent moths with two other women, both of whom lost 15 pounds in two weeks. He's never spoken in front of a group, but when Schlatter asked him, he didn't hesitate.
"I said, 'Sure — why not?' If I can help somebody else, I'd be glad to," Robinson said. "I feel great. My joints don't hurt as bad and if I can help relieve some pain from somebody else, that would be great."
He'll tell his story — and share detailed dietary information — with attendees Tuesday night. If it goes well, he said, he might be willing to take his story elsewhere, if he's asked.
In the meantime, he hopes to keep losing. While his health remains a significant part of his motivation, his family comprises the bulk of it. Robinson will turn 57 in a few weeks, nearing the age of 58, an age at which he said most Robinson men don't live past, because of natural causes or otherwise. His doctor, he said, believes his weight loss has "added 15-20 years" to his life.
These days, he hopes for two things: To "break the cycle" plaguing Robinson men and to see his young grandchildren grow up and get married.
"If I could make it to 75 — that's 18 more years — I'll be satisfied," he said.