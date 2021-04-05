Watch now: How this Dana man's graveyard hobby helped him shed the pounds

A relatively healthy warehouse worker at U.S. Food Service in Pontiac, Robinson was loading a pallet when "some guy came down the lane the wrong way with his load in front of him," he said.

The accident crushed most of his spine.

"I wasn't able to exercise, or really put my feet up, or basically do anything," he said. "I just ballooned up from not being motivated, not being able to work out or moved around. I popped from 225 to 588 (pounds)."

Then came Type 2 Diabetes, and a slew of prescriptions along with it. It was how he lived for three years.

"Finally, after a lag, I just got a little motivated and I just pushed the motivation — I said, 'I got to do it. I got to do it,'" he remembers. "I started doing that Find-a-Grave thing and walking as much as I could. And before you know it, my wife said, 'You're losing some of your gut!'"

And so he walked "countless" miles over the course of 10 years, documenting over 2,000 graves at 47 cemeteries within a 50-mile radius.

"I've seen a lot of marble stones," he jokes.