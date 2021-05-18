Watch now: Hy-Vee, Schnucks adjust mask policies

BLOOMINGTON — Add Hy-Vee and Schnucks to the list of retailers in the area who have changed course on their mask policies.
After an abrupt decision last week from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend fully-vaccinated people go mask-free in most places, government, business and other officials scrambled to decide whether they, too, would adjust their policies.
On Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a new executive order that put Illinois' policy on mask-wearing and social distancing in alignment with the CDC's.
Regarding businesses, the governor said it would be up to them to decide whether they require customers to show proof of vaccination, since the unvaccinated are still urged to wear masks.
On Tuesday, Hy-Vee joined the growing list of retailers who initially said masks would still be required before pivoting to a policy mirroring the CDC's guidance.
"Given the CDC’s mask announcement on Friday, starting today Hy-Vee no longer requires fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear face coverings in its stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances," the Midwestern retailer said in a statement. "Face coverings, however, continue to be strongly recommended for Hy-Vee customers who are not fully vaccinated and are still required by the company for employees who are not fully vaccinated."
The employee-owned grocery chain, which operates a store on Veterans Parkway in Bloomington, said various COVID-related prevention measures, like deep cleaning and Plexiglass barriers, would remain in place at its 275 locations.
Another Midwestern grocery chain, Schnucks, also updated its mask policy to reflect CDC guidance a day after it was given.
"Effective immediately, Schnucks stores will no longer require fully-vaccinated customers to wear facemasks in our stores," the St. Louis-based chain said in a statement. "At this time, Schnucks teammates will continue to wear facemasks while we review our internal policies and align with regulations in the municipalities in which we operate our 111 stores."
Schnucks has a store in each of the Twin Cities, one on Empire Street in Bloomington and one on Bradford Lane in Normal.