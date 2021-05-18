Watch now: Hy-Vee, Schnucks adjust mask policies

BLOOMINGTON — Add Hy-Vee and Schnucks to the list of retailers in the area who have changed course on their mask policies.

After an abrupt decision last week from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend fully-vaccinated people go mask-free in most places, government, business and other officials scrambled to decide whether they, too, would adjust their policies.

On Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a new executive order that put Illinois' policy on mask-wearing and social distancing in alignment with the CDC's.

Regarding businesses, the governor said it would be up to them to decide whether they require customers to show proof of vaccination, since the unvaccinated are still urged to wear masks.

On Tuesday, Hy-Vee joined the growing list of retailers who initially said masks would still be required before pivoting to a policy mirroring the CDC's guidance.

