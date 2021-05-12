Watch now: Illinois COVID restrictions enter new phase Friday

SPRINGFIELD — The gradual progression to post-COVID normalcy in Illinois takes a step forward Friday, when the state enters what's being called the "bridge phase."

That's the term state officials coined for yet another stage of loosened COVID-19 restrictions — potentially the final one before a full reopening.

Here's what to know about changes and where we go from here in the next 28 days.

What does this mean for me?

Some of Illinois’ strict capacity limits were already eased by the transition into Phase 4; the bridge phase lessens those limits even further. Most places that see groups of people gathering — like offices, amusement parks, museums, gyms and retail stores — can be open to 60% capacity.

Conventions and other events can resume at either 60% capacity or with 1,000 or fewer people — whichever is lesser. Large social events, like a wedding or party, can have up to 250 people indoors and 500 people outdoors together.

Why is this happening now?