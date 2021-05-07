Watch now: Illinois has been tracking COVID cases by ZIP code for a year. Here's what we learned in McLean County.

Benedict did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Pantagraph, but O’Brien said they disagreed on the matter and the testing never came to Gridley.

“I tried to explain it: We have a lot of elderly people here, people that might not have the ability, financially or physically, to get all the way down to the McLean County Fairgrounds to get tested,” O'Brien said. “Wouldn’t it be great for our community to bring the service here?

"He didn’t feel like there was a need and there were other ways for people to get down there. I tried to explain that that’s public transit, and that you’re asking elderly, potentially sick people to get on public transit all the way to Bloomington. It just didn’t make sense.”

In that area, which has a ZIP code that includes Waldo and Enright in addition to Gridley, about 11 in every 100 people is known to have had coronavirus, or 186 people out of 1,923, according to MCHD data. O’Brien posited that number is likely higher, given the lack of testing in the community.

MCHD echoed the sentiment.