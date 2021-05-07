 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Illinois has been tracking COVID cases by ZIP code for a year. Here's what we learned in McLean County.
0 comments
breaking top story
COVID | THE LOCAL IMPACT

Watch now: Illinois has been tracking COVID cases by ZIP code for a year. Here's what we learned in McLean County.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ZIP code analysis shows that everyone will have to do their part to end the pandemic.

BLOOMINGTON — Look at a map of McLean County COVID case numbers, and the highest figures are in places like Bloomington-Normal. Like so much with this pandemic, though, the situation is much more complex — and the numbers only tell part of the story. 

The Pantagraph analyzed Illinois Department of Public Health data tracking the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in McLean County ZIP codes over the past year.

Some of the findings are obvious: ZIP codes in Bloomington-Normal registered the highest number of cases, with more than half of the county’s overall cases split between those four ZIP codes. Data as of Friday showed the metro area tallied 14,612 of the county's 17,852 cases. 

But calculate cases in any given ZIP code by the number of people who live there and the statistics tell the impact even a small number of cases can have on a community. For instance, just 43 people in the Shirley-area ZIP code, population 239, are known to have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday. Calculate that per head, however, and the rate indicates 17 in every 100 people have caught the virus.

In the Cooksvile/Fletcher area (61730), where 31 cases were confirmed among the estimated 513 people who live there, 6 in every 100 people, statistically, have contracted the virus thus far.

And in Bloomington-Normal, where the population estimates are higher and the area more metropolitan? 

In Bloomington ZIP codes, the numbers range from 9 out of every 100 people catching the virus (61704) to 11 in every 100 people (61705). In Normal (61761), the rate is 12 people in every 100 who have caught the virus so far. 

While the figures across the county range from 7 to 17 in every 100 people catching the virus, the McLean County Health Department says there is one universal principal regarding the spread of COVID cases: It can happen anywhere, no matter how large or small a community is. 

Download PDF #8085_050221_COVID by zip copy.pdf

MCHD spokeswoman Marianne Manko says contact tracers and health officials draw a correlation between a person's likelihood of contracting the virus with their individual choices, not their ZIP code. 

“The only correlation we are making between active cases and ZIP codes is population,” Manko said. “We find that, overwhelmingly, the mathematical odds that someone will contract the … virus is based on their behavior, not ZIP codes.”

050321-blm-loc-1zipcode

Lindsay O'Brien of Gridley puts on her mask outside Kingsley Junior High School on April 29. O'Brien is advocating COVID-19 testing and vaccinations for the people of Gridley, where she lives. ZIP code analysis across McLean County shows where the greatest number of virus infections occur.

Data collection based on location

ZIP codes were implemented in 1963 to expedite mail delivery. Beyond telling postal carriers where to deliver mail, the five digits serve a variety of purposes, including — though not intentionally — predicting trends in a person’s health.

Disparities, like access to fresh food or whether a person lives alongside environmental toxins, tend to show up in geographic clusters, meaning where a person lives can play a role in their long-term health.

During COVID, health agencies have used the codes to break down infection, testing and vaccine rates.

Calls to reopen all or portions of the county’s nonessential businesses during the early days of the pandemic sometimes also hinged on this reasoning: Case counts appeared low in some areas, so why should every area stick to the same mitigations?

“McLean County residents could be infected with the ... virus anywhere, then bring it back to their home ZIP code, and vice versa,” Manko said. “Our contact tracers continue to see these areas as being the primary reasons those who are not fully vaccinated are being infected: Poor or no mask-wearing habits, choosing to mingle indoors with large crowds, exercising indoors among crowds, not maintaining social distancing, and little or no hand-washing or sanitizing has been, and continues to be, the reason this virus is still able to spread and mutate into stronger variants.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Former Bellflower Mayor Easton Ellis knows firsthand how individual behavior can bring the virus into a community. While he only knows “a handful” of the 40 people who have tested positive for the virus in his town, he watched some community members “run around and take their chances.”

“The ones that I know of, they went out of town for a wedding and there was a group of them,” Ellis said. “They got exposed and that’s just what it was." 

Although the ZIP code that includes Bellflower (61724) only had 40 cases in around 578 people, that turns out to be 7 in every 100 people having tested positive for COVID. And that’s just the people who did get tested.

050321-blm-loc-2zipcode

Illinois National Guardsman disinfected their hands as they waited for people to arrive and get vaccinated at the Colfax Fire Department, Friday, April 30. Rural vaccination clinic opportunities will be essential to return Illinois to normal, officials say.

‘I know a lot of people who had it’

ZIP code 61722, which covers Arrowsmith and Sabina, marked 50 cases among its estimated population of 525 — about 10 cases in every 100 people.

Anecdotal knowledge told Arrowsmith Mayor Chad Walden that number could be low, making it not indicative of the virus’ actual impact.

“I know a lot of people who had it — my neighbors had it — but I don’t know if they got tested,” Walden said. “We were more rural, so if you’re not feeling well, who wants to get in the car and drive clear up to Bloomington?”

Gridley resident Lindsey O’Brien was so worried about measuring the impact of coronavirus in her village that she contacted Village Board President Jeff Benedict, asking whether he would contact MCHD and ask them to bring free mobile testing to the community.

Benedict did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Pantagraph, but O’Brien said they disagreed on the matter and the testing never came to Gridley.

“I tried to explain it: We have a lot of elderly people here, people that might not have the ability, financially or physically, to get all the way down to the McLean County Fairgrounds to get tested,” O'Brien said. “Wouldn’t it be great for our community to bring the service here?

"He didn’t feel like there was a need and there were other ways for people to get down there. I tried to explain that that’s public transit, and that you’re asking elderly, potentially sick people to get on public transit all the way to Bloomington. It just didn’t make sense.”

050321-blm-loc-3zipcode

Lindsay O'Brien of Gridley advocates that rural towns across Central Illinois should take the COVID-19 virus seriously and set up testing and vaccination clinics for their citizens.

In that area, which has a ZIP code that includes Waldo and Enright in addition to Gridley, about 11 in every 100 people is known to have had coronavirus, or 186 people out of 1,923, according to MCHD data. O’Brien posited that number is likely higher, given the lack of testing in the community.

MCHD echoed the sentiment.

“We do believe that there are people who will not be tested when they get sick, even when they strongly suspect they have COVID-19,” Manko said. “So, it is likely that the true prevalence of the virus in our community is higher than what is detected through testing.”

Watch now: McLean County sees fewer than 10 'breakthrough' COVID cases

Local health officials say that whether a person practices mitigation efforts is the truest determinant of how likely they are to contract the virus. Practicing these efforts can vary given a person’s work, ability to limit exposure to others, or even living conditions, but it’s not contingent on geography.

That’s why O’Brien, who travels to the Bloomington-Normal area for work, feels safer in the larger population: She said she sees more people trying to curb the spread, either via masking or other efforts that she describes as largely nonexistent in her town.

“I don't really want to do anything and interact in our community, which is frustrating,” she said. “Honestly ... I work in Bloomington-Normal and I feel safer going to interact with people there than I do around here.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 15

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News