Watch now: Illinois leaders optimistic with Moderna vaccine on horizon

Both Region 1 and Region 6 have experienced a test positivity rate less than 12 percent for three consecutive days, had greater than 20 percent available intensive care unit and medical or surgical bed availability for three consecutive days, and saw a decline in the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital in 7 out of the last 10 days.

Tier 3 mitigations strictly limit capacity at retail stores and other Illinois businesses and require casinos and video gambling terminals to close, among other economic restrictions, which would no longer apply in Tier 2. However, Tier 2 mitigations still prohibit indoor dining at restaurants or bars.

“First of all we're very glad that things are moving in the right direction. We're also concerned the numbers have not come down as precipitously as we would have liked to have seen by now. And so that's of great concern to us. We're still seeing 7,000, 8,000, 9,000 cases every day, and we still have a positivity rate that's far from the (World Health Organization) recommended 5 percent,” Pritzker said in response to a question about the regions that met criteria to return to Tier 2.

Despite the regions meeting the criteria, Pritzker has said no regions will be removed from stricter mitigations at this time, and it is unclear when the rollback of mitigations may begin.