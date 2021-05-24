Watch now: Illinois wastewater to be measured for COVID

SPRINGFIELD — There's something in the water — and it could be the virus that causes COVID-19.
That's what state health officials and researchers at the Discovery Partners Institute say could be true about wastewater, which is why treatment plants across Illinois are slated to be monitored for potential outbreaks over the next year.
Ten counties — including Livingston and Macon — will be the first to implement the program before it expands to 35 counties by mid-summer and all counties by the end of the year.
Workers at wastewater treatment plants will collect 8-ounce samples of water twice a week, which will be shipped overnight for laboratory analysis. The goal is to identify SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
An infected person might not show symptoms for three to five days after contracting the virus, but it's detectable in human waste almost immediately after the onset of infection, which is why health officials hope early detection prevents future outbreaks.
“Data generated through sampling wastewater will help public health officials better understand the extent of COVID-19 infections in communities,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement
“Wastewater testing has been used successfully in the past for early detection of diseases, such as polio. Measuring the virus levels in untreated wastewater can serve as an early indicator of increasing infections in a community and can inform our public health actions.”
Measuring levels of that virus in a county's wastewater can "indicate a rise or fall of COVID-19 infections in the community served by the treatment plant."
“Wastewater analysis is an ideal method for understanding COVID-19 trends in communities, complementing individual testing and providing an early indicator of outbreaks,” DPI Director of Research Dr. Venkat Venkatakrishnan said in a statement.
“The testing is sensitive enough to detect a handful of COVID-19 cases in a population of tens of thousands yet is completely anonymous.”