Watch now: Illinois wastewater to be measured for COVID

SPRINGFIELD — There's something in the water — and it could be the virus that causes COVID-19.

That's what state health officials and researchers at the Discovery Partners Institute say could be true about wastewater, which is why treatment plants across Illinois are slated to be monitored for potential outbreaks over the next year.

Ten counties — including Livingston and Macon — will be the first to implement the program before it expands to 35 counties by mid-summer and all counties by the end of the year.

Workers at wastewater treatment plants will collect 8-ounce samples of water twice a week, which will be shipped overnight for laboratory analysis. The goal is to identify SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.