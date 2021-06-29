Watch now: Low demand prompts closure of Interstate Drive COVID testing site

BLOOMINGTON — Lessened demand for COVID-19 has prompted the Illinois Department of Public Health to close a testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds.

The site at 1106 Interstate Drive, which offered walk-up and drive-through testing provided by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories, will close "indefinitely" at 5 p.m. on July 31.

“The state has decided, with the decreased testing numbers and site utilization, that Bloomington will be closing its site indefinitely, effective July 31, 2021,” Dr. Aaron Rossi, CEO of Reditus Laboratories, said in a statement. “At this present time, the site will still be available to the public on the current schedule.”

Testing will remain available each Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. until the site closes.

Currently, the site averages about 60 people per day who show up for testing.

During the fall, that average was around 1,300 people per day.

Reditus Laboratories has operated the site since May 2020.

Other COVID-19 testing options in the area include Chestnut Family Health Center, Walgreens, Walmart and CVS, as well as a site at the Central Illinois Regional Airport, according to the McLean County Health Department.

