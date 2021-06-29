 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Watch now: Low demand prompts closure of Interstate Drive COVID testing site

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Reditus Laboratories technicians continue to test large numbers of people for the coronavirus at the McLean County Fairgrounds.

BLOOMINGTON — Lessened demand for COVID-19 has prompted the Illinois Department of Public Health to close a testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds. 

The site at 1106 Interstate Drive, which offered walk-up and drive-through testing provided by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories, will close "indefinitely" at 5 p.m. on July 31. 

“The state has decided, with the decreased testing numbers and site utilization, that Bloomington will be closing its site indefinitely, effective July 31, 2021,” Dr. Aaron Rossi, CEO of Reditus Laboratories, said in a statement. “At this present time, the site will still be available to the public on the current schedule.”

Testing will remain available each Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. until the site closes. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Currently, the site averages about 60 people per day who show up for testing.

During the fall, that average was around 1,300 people per day. 

Reditus Laboratories has operated the site since May 2020. 

Other COVID-19 testing options in the area include Chestnut Family Health Center, Walgreens, Walmart and CVS, as well as a site at the Central Illinois Regional Airport, according to the McLean County Health Department. 

People are also reading…

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips to effectively co-parent and avoid conflict

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: What to know about the Delta variant in Illinois

Watch now: What to know about the Delta variant in Illinois

The Delta variant of the coronavirus as well as multiple others have mutated their way past international waters and national borders, but local health officials say nearly 10,000 cases of the various COVID-19 variants reported in Illinois as of Sunday are not yet cause for alarm.

The latest health events in Central Illinois

The latest health events in Central Illinois

While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips to effectively co-parent and avoid conflict

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News