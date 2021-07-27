Watch now: Masks again? Central Illinois reacts to new CDC rules

Anna Tulley and Quinn O'Meara are interviewed in downtown Bloomington about mask use. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.
Olivia Jacobs
BLOOMINGTON — Illinois is issuing new COVID guidelines on mask use after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday said those vaccinated in regions where infection rates are growing should wear face coverings again.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced it will adopt the CDC guidance.
“While data continues to show the effectiveness of the three COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized in the U.S., including against the delta variant, we are still seeing the virus rapidly spread among the unvaccinated,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “Cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 both continue to increase, overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated, but the risk is greater for everyone if we do not stop the ongoing spread of the virus and the delta variant."
A total of 801 COVID-19-positive people were hospitalized in Illinois as of Monday night, a number not seen since June 4. From July 19 to Sunday, there were 657 people hospitalized on average over the seven-day period, an increase of about 32% from the week prior.
McLean County recently was put on state health department "warning level" status for new COVID cases and the number of emergency department visits. About 20 Illinois counties, including Piatt County, are on the list as well.
Areas of Southern Illinois and the Metro East also have growing numbers.
On Tuesday, Anna Tulley, 21, of Normal, said she plans to "go along with whatever the CDC recommends."
"They are the professionals and the experts on epidemiology, not me," Tulley told a Pantagraph reporter when asked about the policy change. "I'd rather wear a piece of fabric over my face to protect my family and friends."
"It makes sense. We've been wearing them for over a year and it's second nature," said Illinois State University student Quinn O'Meara, 23, who was with Tulley in downtown Bloomington.
57,000 cases a day
The mask change is the latest policy twist regarding COVID mitigations since the pandemic reached critical infection levels in March 2020.
It follows recent decisions in Los Angeles and St. Louis to revert to indoor mask mandates amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations that have been especially bad in the South. The nation is averaging more than 57,000 cases a day and 24,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Mask usage has been an ongoing flashpoint in the COVID response effort, especially in schools. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week opposed the idea of mandating their use in schools and expressed fear the federal government might try to force their use.
Locally, numerous parents have spoken at school board meetings on the issue.
Prior to Tuesday, Illinois had been following CDC guidance of the past two months which said unvaccinated individuals should wear masks indoors, but those who were vaccinated needed them only in certain settings, such as doctor’s offices and public transportation.
The CDC guidance says masks should be worn by all individuals in areas of substantial transmission, which include those with 50 to 99 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period. Areas of high transmission are above that amount.
Most new infections in the U.S. continue to be among unvaccinated people. So-called breakthrough infections, which generally cause milder illness, can occur in vaccinated people. When earlier strains of the virus predominated, infected vaccinated people were found to have low levels of virus and were deemed unlikely to spread the virus much, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.
With the delta variant, the level of virus in infected vaccinated people is "indistinguishable” from the level of virus in the noses and throats of unvaccinated people, Walensky said.
The data emerged over the last couple of days from over 100 samples from several states and one other country. It is unpublished, and the CDC has not released it. But “it is concerning enough that we feel like we have to act,” Walensky said.
Vaccinated people "have the potential to spread that virus to others,” she said.
'It is not over'
Just over half of the Illinois population, or more than 6.4 million individuals, are fully vaccinated.
Hannah Mesouani, manager of the Immigration Project Welcoming Center in Normal, said she's following the advice. Her organization assistants immigrant families.
"Don't be selfish, get vaccinated and wear a mask. Do the right thing. It's the easiest thing to do to stop people from dying," she said.
Pritzker during a press conference said Tuesday vaccines remain the most effective way to combat the virus.
“We know that if you're vaccinated, you're protected,” he said.
While Pritzker said those numbers are encouraging now, further, more dangerous variants of the virus could emerge if the vaccine is not more widely adopted.
“It is not over,” Pritzker said.
The Associated Press and Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
