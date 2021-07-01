Watch now: McLean comes together to donate blood in memory of EMT's daughter

MCLEAN — Blood didn’t save the life of Ava Mattson before her first birthday in April.

It did, however, make all the difference in the months that she did live and time spent with her parents, Kamryn and Michael, of McLean.

That’s why they and the small-town community that loved Ava from a distance have dedicated themselves to the cause of securing blood donations, now that her family has seen firsthand the difference it can make.

Ava was immunocompromised not long after being born in April 2020 and spent much of her life in the hospital, with nurses at OSF St. Francis and St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Peoria fighting over who would be on the “smiley baby’s” rotation each shift, said her mother, Kamryn.

Ava was diagnosed with cancer last Thanksgiving after doctors found tumors on her liver and metastasized cancer in her lungs. The cancer was so aggressive that various treatments didn’t put the cancer in remission. She died in hospice care at home earlier this year, two weeks before her first birthday.

Kamryn, an EMT with the Mount Hope-Funks Grove Fire District in McLean, and her husband had a network of first responders and community members ensuring they didn’t have to worry about meals or bills while Ava was in the hospital.

Following her death, that same community showed up en masse Wednesday for the first of at least two blood drives in Ava's honor.

“It was not what we were expecting,” EMS coordinator Brenda McCallister said of the turnout that filled two mobile donation busses and kept the donations going an hour later than planned. “I would say more than 50% of them are first-time donors.”

McCallister was prompted to start the drive after learning that Ava had been the recipient of at least four blood transfusions while in the hospital.

She began working with ImpactLife, a blood bank that serves 120 hospitals in the Midwest, so as to keep the donations local. While it’s not possible to know exactly who will receive what blood, Kamryn knows of at least one little boy at St. Jude’s who needs the donations.

“I know it will help the kids that are there that (Ava) has made contact with,” she said. “There’s a little boy over there now that we found out we knew through the fire department and friends and just knowing that we can still try to help him and any other kid that comes through is good.”

Kamryn and McCallister learned from Ava’s experience that, despite there being left over blood in pouches after small amounts were given to her, excess blood cannot be saved for hygienic reasons.

“It's not that she only needed this much and we still have this much to give to another child, or this much to give to another baby, that blood is, then, wasted because it's, it's tapped,” McCallister said. “It sounds like a horrible thing. It's a good thing because you don't want contamination, but in the same respect, that shows how important it is to have multiple donors.”

Organizers hope to hold another blood drive during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month on Sept. 14.; details on a potential platelet drive are still being finalized.

On Wednesday, Kamryn planned to be the last person to donate blood that day in Ava’s memory.

A few hours before, a family friend and neighbor, Cheryl Wendland, showed up for her own donation to support her.

“It really gave me my faith back in humanity,” Wendland said. “I think sometimes you get cynical as you get older and you see everyone hating everyone, but I think this is what’s best about a small town: Everybody just stepped up and it was amazing.”

