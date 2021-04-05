Watch now: McLean County adds 138 new virus cases, another resident hospitalized

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's active COVID-19 case load continues to grow, as another 138 cases of the virus were confirmed over the weekend.

So does the number of hospitalized McLean County residents: Up one from Friday's report, there are now 39 local residents who are COVID patients in hospitals either in or outside of the county, according to the health department.

For the third time, MCHD said a "technical issue" has prevented the agency from reporting the percentage of in-use beds at OSF St. Joseph Carle BroMenn medical centers, as well as the number of COVID patients in those hospitals.

In Region 2, the state's coronavirus region that includes McLean among its 20 counties, hospitalizations continue to trend upward. As of Sunday, 167 people in the area were reported as hospitalized due to COVID-19.