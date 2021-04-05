Watch now: McLean County adds 138 new virus cases, another resident hospitalized

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's active COVID-19 case load continues to grow, as another 138 cases of the virus were confirmed over the weekend.
So does the number of hospitalized McLean County residents: Up one from Friday's report, there are now 39 local residents who are COVID patients in hospitals either in or outside of the county, according to the health department.
For the third time, MCHD said a "technical issue" has prevented the agency from reporting the percentage of in-use beds at OSF St. Joseph Carle BroMenn medical centers, as well as the number of COVID patients in those hospitals.
In Region 2, the state's coronavirus region that includes McLean among its 20 counties, hospitalizations continue to trend upward. As of Sunday, 167 people in the area were reported as hospitalized due to COVID-19.
While that metric isn't where the Illinois Department of Public Health would like it to be, the two others used to measure whether the virus is resurging — ICU bed availability and test positivity rates — are meeting the state's requirements, although the region's test positivity rate has ticked up slightly each day since March 27.
Locally, McLean's test positivity rate has dropped more than half a percentage point, sitting at 4.9% as of Sunday. That's the first time the number dipped below 5% in nearly a week.
No additional deaths were reported.
Vaccine update
Universal vaccine eligibility kicks off on Monday, April 12, but MCHD said those interested in snagging appointments should check their website for openings on Thursday, April 8, at 11 a.m.
To-date, more than 78,000 doses have been administered in McLean County, according to IDPH. With 27,205 people having received both doses — around 15% of the overall population — the county's percentage of fully-vaccinated people continues to lag behind the state's overall rate of around 19%.
The state health department also Monday announced plans to have clinics for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the following area locations:
Thursday and Friday: First Baptist Church, 515 N Ladd St., in Pontiac for Livingston County residents
Sunday and Monday: DeWitt County. Call (217) 762-7911 for more information.
