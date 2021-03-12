Watch now: McLean County adds 26 COVID-19 cases Friday

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County added 26 new positive tests of COVID-19 Friday to its tally of more than 14,000 cases since the pandemic emerged in the area nearly a year ago.
A total of 14,767 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county to date. No deaths were reported Friday, but there have been 175 COVID-related deaths reported in the county since the start of the pandemic.
The rolling seven-day test positivity rate continues to hover around 2%, as health officials said it was 2.1% through Thursday. The cumulative positivity rate from the more than 256,800 total tests administered sits at 5.8%.
While 10 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals, county hospitals are reporting 81% of intensive care unit beds are in use while 75% of all beds are occupied.
The McLean County Health Department said 26 McLean County residents are hospitalized with the virus, but not all are at county hospitals.
Vaccine update
Appointments remain open for the March 19 vaccine clinic at Grossinger Motors Arena for Phase 1A and 1B eligible residents. Those eligible include health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 years and older, and “frontline essential workers,” according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
People can register for appointments at health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine or by calling the MCHD COVID-19 call center at (309) 888-5600 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
About 9.5% of McLean County residents have been fully vaccinated, according to IDPH.
MCHD said about 44,735 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the county.