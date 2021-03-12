Watch now: McLean County adds 26 COVID-19 cases Friday

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County added 26 new positive tests of COVID-19 Friday to its tally of more than 14,000 cases since the pandemic emerged in the area nearly a year ago.

A total of 14,767 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county to date. No deaths were reported Friday, but there have been 175 COVID-related deaths reported in the county since the start of the pandemic.

The rolling seven-day test positivity rate continues to hover around 2%, as health officials said it was 2.1% through Thursday. The cumulative positivity rate from the more than 256,800 total tests administered sits at 5.8%.

While 10 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals, county hospitals are reporting 81% of intensive care unit beds are in use while 75% of all beds are occupied.

The McLean County Health Department said 26 McLean County residents are hospitalized with the virus, but not all are at county hospitals.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Vaccine update