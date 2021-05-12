Watch now: McLean County adds 32 new COVID cases

BLOOMINGTON — The number of active COVID cases in McLean County dropped below 350 Wednesday, according to new data from the McLean County Health Department.

Between the number of hospitalized county residents (35, up one from Tuesday) and people reported as isolating at home (310), there are 345 active cases of the virus, MCHD said, adding that 32 cases have been confirmed in the past day. That brings the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 17,999 since last year.

McLean's rolling seven-day test positivity rate ticked up slightly: That percentage is at 3.7% as of Tuesday, up from Monday's 3.5%. Since last year, MCHD says more than 332,800 tests have been run, with the results putting the county's cumulative positivity rate at 5.4%.