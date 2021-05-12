 Skip to main content
Watch now: McLean County adds 32 new COVID cases
Watch now: McLean County adds 32 new COVID cases

BLOOMINGTON — The number of active COVID cases in McLean County dropped below 350 Wednesday, according to new data from the McLean County Health Department. 

Between the number of hospitalized county residents (35, up one from Tuesday) and people reported as isolating at home (310), there are 345 active cases of the virus, MCHD said, adding that 32 cases have been confirmed in the past day. That brings the cumulative total of confirmed cases to 17,999 since last year. 

New daily COVID-19 cases

McLean's rolling seven-day test positivity rate ticked up slightly: That percentage is at 3.7% as of Tuesday, up from Monday's 3.5%. Since last year, MCHD says more than 332,800 tests have been run, with the results putting the county's cumulative positivity rate at 5.4%.

Also bumping up slightly was the number of COVID patients in the county's two hospitals. OSF St. Joseph and Carle BroMenn medical centers said 42 such patients were in their care as of Wednesday morning. That's an increase of two people since Tuesday. Between both hospitals, MCHD said 85% of all total beds were reported as in use, along with 92% of intensive care unit beds. 

No additional deaths were reported Wednesday.

Vaccine update

With more than 10 million COVID vaccine doses administered thus far, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported around 36% of the state's population is considered fully vaccinated.

In McLean County, that percentage is catching up: With more than 131,000 doses given out, around 35% of the county's overall population has either received the "one-and-done" Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. That percentage represents about 60,700 people.

