Watch now: McLean County adds 64 new COVID-19 cases, test positivity rate increases

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County and the COVID-19 region it's included in are seeing slight spikes in metrics measuring the impact of the virus on communities.

The McLean County Health Department reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, coinciding with nearly a full-point spike in the rolling, seven-day test positivity rate, now at 3.9% as of Monday.

The number of people in county hospitals increased by one, bringing that total to 11 people who are hospitalized because of the virus. The number of McLean County residents hospitalized either in or outside of the county remained at 24.

+6 Watch now: Central Illinois restaurants, bars awaiting new round of COVID-19 relief funding "Anything helps," says Lexington bar owner John Kemp. "At this point, it's about trying to recoup any of the losses you might have had, if an establishment closed down."

Hospitalization data for Region 2, which includes McLean, Tazewell, Peoria, Livingston, La Salle and Woodford counties, is currently not meeting the standard the Illinois Department of Public Health says is necessary for remaining in Phase 4.

The region is on its sixth consecutive day of seeing an increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, with the most recent increase being one person as of Tuesday.

IDPH data reported 93 COVID patients in the 20-county region.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}