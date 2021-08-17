Watch now: McLean County adds 69 COVID cases; Chicago requires masks indoors

BLOOMINGTON — In most areas of the state, including McLean County, wearing a mask is optional. The practice is recommended by federal, state and local health agencies, but aside from places like public transportation and federal buildings, masks largely remain up to the individual.

That changed for Chicagoans on Tuesday after city officials announced a mask mandate for all indoor, public spaces as COVID cases there soar past 400 per day. The directive takes effect Friday.

It applies to places like gyms, common areas of apartment or condo complexes, private clubs and bars and restaurants, though patrons will be able to remove their masks while eating or drinking.

Masks can be removed in workplaces that are not open to the public, if employees are “static” and can maintain 6 feet of social distancing, according to a city news release.

Masks were already required in schools based on a statewide mandate issued by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The governor does not have plans to implement a broader statewide mask mandate at this time, spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said Tuesday.

The state continues to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that everyone wear masks in indoor public places, regardless of vaccination status, in areas of substantial or high coronavirus transmission.

According to the latest CDC data, that includes all but one of Illinois’ 102 counties.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday, the McLean County Health Department said another 69 cases of the virus were confirmed in the past day.

That brings August's overall total of cases to 725; since last year, there have been 19,596 cases in McLean County. Of those, MCHD said 18,948 are considered as recovered.

Testing positivity rates remained steady Tuesday. The percentage of the more than 408,900 COVID tests run since last year was unchanged, sitting at 4.8% as of Monday. The county's percentage of positive tests from the past seven days was at 4.7%, a slight drop from Sunday.

MCHD reported one more county resident is hospitalized as a COVID-19 patient, bringing that total to 13 people.

Between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers, there are 25 people hospitalized due to COVID, MCHD said.

No additional deaths were reported.

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health showed nearly 177,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in the county so far, with nearly 88,400 people — or 51% of the overall population — considered fully vaccinated.

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0