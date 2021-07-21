Watch now: McLean County adds 91 COVID cases, 1 death as hospital beds fill

BLOOMINGTON — Reflecting trends across the state, cases of COVID-19 and related hospitalizations in McLean County have been on the uptick for weeks, while the number of vaccinations drops steadily.
On Wednesday, local statistics surged, with the McLean County Health Department reporting 91 cases of COVID-19 being confirmed in the past week. The most cases in one day came July 17, when 22 were confirmed.
With 86 people isolating at home and 10 county residents hospitalized due to COVID, the county's active caseload stands at 96 — nearly double that of last week.
As cases increase, so does the rolling, seven-day test positivity rate, which jumped a full percentage point from last week, sitting at 2.7% as of Tuesday.
With more than 381,700 tests having been run, the cumulative positivity rate is 4.9%.
Since last year, there have been 18,633 confirmed COVID cases in McLean County, with 18,297 of those cases classified as recovered.
The newest COVID-related death of a man in his 60s brings the county's death toll to 240; MCHD said the man was not affiliated with any long-term care facilities.
Neither medical center offered specifics on how many COVID patients were unvaccinated, citing potential health privacy violations.
"While we are unable to share information that could potentially reveal any patient's vaccination status, we can still confirm that the vast majority of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 are not vaccinated against the virus," Carle Health spokeswoman Lisa Slater said.
"What we are seeing here in our community is consistent with statewide and national data: Vaccinated individuals, while still vulnerable to COVID-19, are far less likely to have severe symptoms or require hospitalization."
MCHD plans to run walk-in vaccine clinics during the McLean County Fair next month. All three vaccines — double-dose Pfizer and Moderna and single-dose Johnson & Johnson — will be offered at each clinic, MCHD said.
Those clinics, which will be located off the east admissions gate, will run on the following days:
While many health and fitness classes, activities and meetings have been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, others continue virtually or in person using social distancing guidelines. Here are upcoming events.