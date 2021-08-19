Watch now: McLean County adds another 32 COVID cases

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department said it's too early to determine whether the return of in-person learning is contributing to the local spread of COVID-19, but said officials are keeping an eye on how the virus affects children, many of whom aren't eligible for the vaccine due to their age.

MCHD announced another 32 cases were confirmed in the past day, bringing August's total to 828. There have now been 19,699 cases confirmed since the pandemic began last year.

The 32 cases announced Thursday were the lowest number confirmed this week.

The percentage of tests returning positive for COVID-19 in the past week fell slightly as of Wednesday. The rolling, seven-day average test positivity rate is now at 4.3%. Although more than 412,800 tests have been run in the past year, the overall positivity rate remained at 4.8%.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One person was released from isolation, bringing the number of people doing so to 405 in McLean County. Two county residents were also released from hospitalization, bringing the total number of residents considered COVID patients down to 19.

Locally, there are 31 such patients between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers. Information regarding whether the patients were largely transfers from out-of-county areas was not immediately available Thursday.

No additional deaths were reported. There has been one COVID-related death in August and 242 since last year.

Around 256 doses of vaccine were administered locally in the past day, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. More than 177,439 doses have been given out so far, with 51.3% of the county's overall population considered fully vaccinated.