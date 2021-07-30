Watch now: McLean County adds another 35 COVID cases

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 metrics continue to stack in McLean County as the health department announced another 35 confirmed cases and two more county residents hospitalized in the past day.

The additional cases bring July's total to 369 cases confirmed in the past month. For comparison, just six cases were confirmed June 30, and there were 121 cases confirmed by that date for the month of June.

Since the pandemic's onset last year, there have been 18,834 COVD cases confirmed in the county, with the McLean County Health Department classifying 18,428 of those cases as "recovered."

The county's active caseload also increased Friday, as MCHD reported 155 people are now in isolation due to exposure. Two additional county residents have been admitted as COVID patients, putting that number at 10 people and bringing the county's total active cases to 165.

The number of COVID patients hospitalized locally at either Carle BroMenn or OSF St. Joseph medical centers did drop slightly, down to five people, MCHD said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The test positivity rate jumped a full percentage point in the past day. Up from Wednesday's 3.1%, McLean County's rolling, seven-day test positivity rate is now 4.2%. With more than 388,800 tests run since last year, the cumulative rate remains at 4.8%.

No additional deaths were reported Friday.

The pace of vaccinations remains slow, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. IDPH reported 371 doses of vaccine were administered in McLean County in the past day, bringing the overall total to 170,347.

The percentage of county residents who are fully vaccinated remained within 48% Friday. That figure represents about 84,382 people. The county's rate trails slightly behind the state's rate of having 50% of the overall population fully vaccinated.