Watch now: McLean County adds another 38 COVID cases

The designation is determined by calculating the seven-day average of COVID cases per 100,000 people. Updated Wednesday, the CDC says that average is 125.94 cases per 100,000 people.

McLean County continues to trail the state's overall percentage of the population that's fully vaccinated. With the statewide percentage around 51% of residents considered fully vaccinated, McLean County sat at 49.2% as of Thursday, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

That percentage represents about 85,000 people.

So far, 172,024 doses of vaccine have been administered in the county to date.