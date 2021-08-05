Watch now: McLean County adds another 38 COVID cases

BLOOMINGTON — As of Thursday, the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed this month in McLean County was nearly 13 times the number confirmed by the same time last month.
Data from the McLean County Health Department shows that by July 5, just 14 cases of the virus had been confirmed in the county.
With MCHD's announcement Thursday of an additional 38 cases, that brings the total confirmed in the first five days of August to 185.
MCHD reported 38 more people in the county are isolating at home after exposure to the virus, bringing that total to 229.
MCHD said the county's seven-day test positivity average dropped to 3.5% as of Wednesday.
Since last year, more than 394,700 tests have been run and about 4.8% of those tests returned positive for COVID-19.
Of the 19,019 cases confirmed in the county since the pandemic's onset, MCHD said 18,539 cases are "recovered."
There have been 241 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since last year; no additional deaths were reported Thursday.
The number of county residents considered COVID patients dropped by three Thursday. MCHD said 10 county residents are hospitalized, down from 13.
Locally, between OSF St. Joseph and Carle BroMenn medical centers, MCHD said 17 people are hospitalized for COVID-related complications.
McLean County still remains at a "high" level of community transmission, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That level is the highest to which the CDC metric measures.
The designation is determined by calculating the seven-day average of COVID cases per 100,000 people. Updated Wednesday, the CDC says that average is 125.94 cases per 100,000 people.
McLean County continues to trail the state's overall percentage of the population that's fully vaccinated. With the statewide percentage around 51% of residents considered fully vaccinated, McLean County sat at 49.2% as of Thursday, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
That percentage represents about 85,000 people.
So far, 172,024 doses of vaccine have been administered in the county to date.