Watch now: McLean County adds more than 100 COVID cases since Friday

BLOOMINGTON — More than 100 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in McLean County over the weekend and hospital capacity tightened Monday in the newest week of the coronavirus pandemic.
McLean County Health Department officials reported 124 new cases of the virus Monday, bringing the total to 17,646 since last year.
Around 474 cases in the county are considered active, with 453 people reported to be isolating at home.
McLean's rolling, seven-day test positivity rate remained below 5%, sitting at 4.2% as of Sunday.
OSF St. Joseph and Carle BroMenn medical centers reported 48 COVID patients in their care Monday, a 17-patient jump from Friday's 31 patients.
MCHD said 21 county residents are among those hospitalized either in or outside the county after contracting COVID-19.
Hospital bed capacity remained tight with both intensive care unit bed and all total bed capacity sitting at 96%.
No additional deaths were reported.
Vaccine update
In a daily update Monday, MCHD Administrator Jessica McKnight urged the public to sign up for vaccination appointments, noting that in the fight against the virus "a critical tool we have is the COVID-19 vaccine."
"Getting vaccinated is a way that you can help get our community back to normal," McKnight said. "Getting vaccinated is not only a benefit to you, but may also protect the people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19."
Last week, MCHD said they would begin accepting walk-ins to all first dose clinics.
Nearly 32% of McLean County's population is considered fully vaccinated, with more than 123,000 doses have been administered to date, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In MCHD's update Monday, McKnight also urged people to continue to wear masks, social distance and practice other preventative measures until they are two weeks removed from the date of their last Pfizer or Moderna dose (or their single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine). Health officials have said they've noticed a trend of people deciding not to return for a second shot.
"Even if you're beyond the CDC's recommended six-week window, it would be better to get that booster dose rather than forgoing it altogether," McKnight said. "The public should keep using all the tools available to protect yourself and others until you are fully vaccinated."