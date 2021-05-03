Watch now: McLean County adds more than 100 COVID cases since Friday

"Getting vaccinated is a way that you can help get our community back to normal," McKnight said. "Getting vaccinated is not only a benefit to you, but may also protect the people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19."

Last week, MCHD said they would begin accepting walk-ins to all first dose clinics.

Nearly 32% of McLean County's population is considered fully vaccinated, with more than 123,000 doses have been administered to date, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In MCHD's update Monday, McKnight also urged people to continue to wear masks, social distance and practice other preventative measures until they are two weeks removed from the date of their last Pfizer or Moderna dose (or their single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine). Health officials have said they've noticed a trend of people deciding not to return for a second shot.

"Even if you're beyond the CDC's recommended six-week window, it would be better to get that booster dose rather than forgoing it altogether," McKnight said. "The public should keep using all the tools available to protect yourself and others until you are fully vaccinated."

