Watch now: McLean County awaiting guidance on youth COVID shots

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department will await further guidance from state and federal authorities before offering vaccination appointments to those under the age of 16, officials said Tuesday.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization it previously granted to Pfizer, changing the language so that those aged 12-15 were included as eligible for the vaccine.

FDA officials said in a release that "the known and potential benefits of this vaccine in individuals 12 years of age and older outweigh the known and potential risks," but they're not the only agency playing a deciding role.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisory committee is slated to meet Wednesday to also discuss the matter before a formal recommendation is issued.

MCHD officials said that's what they're waiting on before they open up any appointments.

"MCHD will begin scheduling appointments for adolescents 12-15 years of age following a formal recommendation from the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health," the department said in a statement.