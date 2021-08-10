Watch now: McLean County courthouse to require masks

BLOOMINGTON – McLean County court attendees will again be required to wear face coverings, regardless of their vaccination status, beginning Wednesday.

Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court Chief Judge Mark Fellheimer said he entered an order Tuesday to re-require mask wearing inside the courthouse, as COVID-19 cases have increased in central Illinois since restrictions were uplifted two months ago.

“My main concern was folks that come into the building – they don’t have a choice, some folks, whether they want to come or not, and they also can’t always control who comes around them,” Fellheimer said.

The order comes two months after Illinois entered phase 5 of its reopening plan, allowing 100% capacity and no longer requiring masks in most settings.

Fellheimer said there are exceptions for people testifying in court, and for judges and court reporters "in order to conduct a court hearing."

The 11th Judicial Circuit Court had followed guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which previously said that people vaccinated against COVID-19 could congregate mask-less in some settings.

The McLean County courthouse in June removed a thermometer at its entrance and no longer required masks for vaccinated people.

The CDC has since reversed that recommendation as the delta variant of the coronavirus has spread rapidly throughout the country – through vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

McLean County health officials reported 40 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday after reporting that 113 new infections of COVID-19 were confirmed over the weekend. More than 300 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the county since Aug. 1.

About 50% of McLean County’s population is fully vaccinated, representing about 86,000 people.

