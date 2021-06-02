Watch now: McLean County COVID-19 stats hit another new low

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County COVID-19 statistics hit another new low Wednesday as just three cases were confirmed in the past day.

The county's active caseload also dipped well below 100, with 74 people reported as isolating at home and four county residents reported as hospitalized due to COVID.

There have been 18,380 cases confirmed in the county since last year, according to the McLean County Health Department.

MCHD also reported that, to date, 18,072 people are considered recovered from the virus.

Also since last year, more than 352,400 tests have been run, giving the county a cumulative test positivity rate of 5.2%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate fell slightly, sitting at 1.5% as of Tuesday.

The number of locally hospitalized people remained unchanged, sitting at six people considered COVID patients between OSF St. Joseph and Carle BroMenn medical centers. Of all hospital beds available, 74% were reported as in use, as were 62% of all intensive care unit beds.

No additional deaths were reported.

Vaccine update

More than 70,000 people in McLean County are considered fully vaccinated, but the county remains at around 40% of the overall population having had both doses of either Pfizer or Moderna or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Around 148,600 doses have been administered in total so far, according to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health.