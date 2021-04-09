Watch now: McLean County COVID case numbers still climbing

BLOOMINGTON — For the second consecutive day, McLean County hospitals were nearly at capacity, with 98% of all beds at both Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers in use as of Friday morning.
Three more people were hospitalized because of COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID patients in McLean County to 43, up three from Thursday.
Two more McLean County residents were also reported as COVID patients, either in or outside of the county, bringing that total to 45 people.
In Region 2, the 20-county area monitored by the state for signs of resurgence, 211 people are reported as COVID patients.
"The choices each of us make about wearing a mask, social distancing, washing our hands, avoiding large groups, and getting COVID-19 vaccine impact us all," said Dr. James Nevin, vice president and associate chief medical officer, Carle BroMenn Medical Center and Carle Eureka Hospital.
"We still have capacity in the hospital and in our health system. However, if our space fills with more people who need care for COVID-19, it leaves less room for those who need heart, stroke or trauma care."
Carle BroMenn, he added, is "staffed, equipped and prepared to address any increases in hospital activity related to COVID-19," but he said health care workers "need the community to do its part, too."
OSF St. Joseph Medical Center President Lynn Fulton said OSF's entire health system has seen a trend of COVID patients needing more intense care, highlighting an "important reminder that the pandemic is far from over."
While the number of intensive care unit beds available increased Friday (to 12%, with 88% occupied), on Thursday, just 4% were available
"Over the last 10 days there has been a sharp increase in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with many of them needing ICU care," Fulton said.
MCHD said 119 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the past day, bringing the total of cases since last year to 16,160. Of those cases, 460 were reported in the past seven days.
The number of active cases remains at 590.
No additional deaths were reported, leaving that total at 210 people.
Vaccine update
Around 87,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Around 33,000 people have received both shots, or about 19% of the overall population.
"We are hopeful that the COVID-19 vaccines will eventually bring us to a version of normalcy, but today our community is less than 25% immunized for COVID-19," Fulton said. "It is important that we all work together to preserve our health care system and that means continuing with our COVID-19 precautions and signing up for the vaccine.”