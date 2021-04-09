Watch now: McLean County COVID case numbers still climbing

OSF St. Joseph Medical Center President Lynn Fulton said OSF's entire health system has seen a trend of COVID patients needing more intense care, highlighting an "important reminder that the pandemic is far from over."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the number of intensive care unit beds available increased Friday (to 12%, with 88% occupied), on Thursday, just 4% were available

"Over the last 10 days there has been a sharp increase in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with many of them needing ICU care," Fulton said.

Judge declines to dismiss lawsuit over Illinois indoor dining ban A Kane County restaurant’s legal challenge to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s ban on indoor dining can continue, a Sangamon County judge ruled this week.

MCHD said 119 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the past day, bringing the total of cases since last year to 16,160. Of those cases, 460 were reported in the past seven days.

The number of active cases remains at 590.

No additional deaths were reported, leaving that total at 210 people.

Vaccine update

Illinois Emergency Management Agency shares lessons learned from pandemic "Overnight, we turned into a Fortune 500 logistical supply chain management system," the state's director of emergency management said. "And you can imagine the lessons that are learned from trying to do that."

Around 87,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Around 33,000 people have received both shots, or about 19% of the overall population.