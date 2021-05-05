Watch now: McLean County COVID caseload drops

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County had another drop in active caseload count while the number of hospitalized county residents held steady Wednesday, according to new COVID data from the Health Department.

With 30 residents hospitalized — the same number as Tuesday — and 387 people reported as isolating at home, the active case count for McLean Wednesday was 430.

MCHD reported 43 new cases of the virus in the previous day, bringing the county's overall total since last year to 17,747.

The county's rolling, seven-day positivity rate is 4.5%, up from Monday's 4.2%.

Local hospitals reported 25 COVID patients in their care Wednesday, according to MCHD. That's a 16-person drop from Tuesday's report of 41 COVID patients between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers.

Six percent of all, total hospital beds were reported as open Wednesday, with 94% of all beds at both medical centers filled. For intensive care unit beds, MCHD said capacity was at 81%.

