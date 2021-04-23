Watch now: McLean County COVID cases begin trending downward

BLOOMINGTON — The number of coronavirus cases confirmed in the past week has dropped slightly from the week before, according to new data from the McLean County Health Department.

Since last Friday, 458 new cases were confirmed — a 24-case drop from 482 cases confirmed the week before.

Still, MCHD reported an additional 71 new cases Friday, bringing the county's cumulative total of cases to 17,100 since last year. Currently, around 669 cases are considered active, with 610 people reported as isolating at home.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One more county resident was hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the day before, MCHD said. There are now 59 McLean residents considered COVID patients, another record for a week in which that number continued its unprecedented climb.

Area hospitals reported a significant decrease in their COVID patient load, however. Between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph, just 16 people were hospitalized because of the virus as of Friday morning. Total hospital bed capacity was at 88%, with 77% of all intensive care unit beds filled.

Vaccine update

More than 113,599 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date in McLean County, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.