Watch now: McLean County COVID cases continue uptick

Pohl said the health board continues to support leaving mask mandates in place in the twin cities as means of curbing the virus' spread.

MCHD reported an additional 29 cases of COVID Tuesday, bringing the total to 15,493 since last year. One thing MCHD hasn't publicized, yet, despite requests for comment is exactly why there's been an uptick.

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, also Tuesday toured Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington Tuesday, touting vaccinations as the means to fully-reopening the state.

"We're going to have to make sure that people get vaccinated so policymakers, like me and others at all levels of government are able to make the best decisions to reopen and get back to where we were a year ago," he said. "Now, that we've been able to look back a year, we see what this disease is about, we've been able to get statistics on the prevalence of spread in groups, in schools... businesses and other communities. Let's use that data to reopen our problem."

Asked by The Pantagraph what his opinion was of the state's current plan to reopen, Davis said, "I think the Governor knows my thoughts. My thoughts are that we should be moving ahead based on the data."