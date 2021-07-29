Watch now: McLean County COVID cases more than doubled in past month

BLOOMINGTON — The total number of COVID-19 cases in McLean County jumped by 219 new cases in the past month, according to a Pantagraph analysis of health department data from June and July.
By June 29, there had been a total of 115 cases confirmed in that month.
As of Thursday, there have been 334 COVID cases confirmed in July — a spike that more than doubles last month's total cases.
The McLean County Health Department said 36 new cases were confirmed in the past day. That ticked the total confirmed since last year to 18,799.
Test positivity rates are also ticking up in McLean County. As of Wednesday, the rolling, seven-day positivity rate is 3.1%, a slight uptick from 2.9% the day before. After running more than 388,100 tests since last year, the cumulative positivity rate is inching back to 5%, sitting at 4.8%.
MCHD said 30 more people are reported as isolating at home due to exposure to the virus. That figure now represents 141 people, up from Wednesday' 111.
The number of county residents hospitalized for COVID-19 remains unchanged at eight people; the county's two hospitals still report a total of 13 people hospitalized locally.
No additional deaths were reported Thursday.
The county remains under a designation by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that indicates it the area's "community spread" of the virus is "substantial."
To boost the county's vaccination rate, MCHD said it will set up shop at the McLean County Fair next week. The department said it will offer two carnival arm bands or two grandstand event tickets to those who get vaccinated at the fair.
“The fair is such an important event in our community, and we are excited to partner with the McLean County Fair to bring COVID-19 vaccines to the public,” said Jessica McKnight, MCHD administrator.
All three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — will be offered at the clinics each day. Youth ages 12 to 17 are authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine only, and MCHD said a parent or legal guardian must accompany anyone younger than 18.
MCHD's clinics will be set up near the east admissions gate on the following days:
Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, from 1 to 7 p.m.
18 presidents who have been to Central Illinois 🎩
Millard Fillmore
Millard Fillmore of the Whig party, 13th U.S. president, 1850–1853. Visited in June 1854 on a tour of the West; guest at the Pike House in downtown Bloomington.
Associated Press
Abraham Lincoln
Abraham Lincoln, 16th U.S. president, 1861–1865; shown in a Nov. 1860 photograph shortly after he won the election, in Chicago, Ill. Innumerable visits as Eighth Circuit Court lawyer; also delivered more than a half-dozen political speeches, etc.
Alex Hessler
Andrew Johnson
Andrew Johnson, 17th U.S. president, 1865–1869. Visited September 8, 1866, traveling on the Chicago & Alton railroad. Spoke at the west side station.
Library of Congress
Ulysses S. Grant
Ulysses S. Grant, 18th U.S. president, 1869–1877. Visited September 8, 1866, traveling with Andrew Johnson. Visited October 16, 1874 on a fifteen minute stopover en route to Springfield via the Chicago & Alton. Visited Ca. 1880s for a Union veterans’ reunion.
Marty Lederhandler
Benjamin Harrison
Benjamin Harrison, 23rd U.S. president, 1889–1893. Grandson of the ninth President, William Henry Harrison. Visited October 7, 1890. Made a brief appearance (five minutes or so) at the “Big Four” station en route to Peoria.
Associated Press
Theodore Roosevelt
Theodore Roosevelt, 26th U.S. president, 1901–1909. Visited June 3, 1903; stopped in Bloomington during a two-month train trip through the Western states. Visited April 6, 1912 and delivered a speech at Coliseum in downtown Bloomington.
Associated Press
William Howard Taft
William Howard Taft, 27th U.S. president, 1909–1913. Visited October 30, 1915, as former president. Delivered speech at Illinois State Normal University.
Associated Press
Woodrow Wilson
Associated Press
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Franklin D. Roosevelt, 32nd U.S. president, 1933–1945. Visited October 14, 1936 as a whistle stop. Gave a seven-minute speech to 20,000 people at Chicago & Alton station.
Associated Press
Dwight D. Eisenhower
Dwight D. Eisenhower, 34th U.S. president, 1953–1961. Visited October 2, 1952, and gave a speech from a train to 7,000 people.
AP Photo/Milton Eisenhower Scrapbook
John F. Kennedy
John F. Kennedy, 35th U.S. president, 1961–1963. Visited October 24, 1959 as Senator for a fundraising visit after landing at Bloomington Municipal Airport. Pictured above, he attended a wedding reception and met with admirers at Davidson's Restaurant. At left is Joe Russell of Piper City, Democratic State Committeeman.
RELATED Flick: That rainy day when JFK came to Bloomington
Pantagraph file photo
Lyndon B. Johnson
Lyndon B. Johnson, 36th U.S. president, 1963–1969. Assumed position after his service as the 37th Vice President from 1961–1963. Visited on July 16, 1965, to attend the funeral of Adlai E. Stevenson.
AP Photo/White House, Cecil Stoughton
Gerald Ford
Gerald Ford, 38th U.S. president, 1974–1977. Prior to this, the 40th U.S. vice president, serving from 1973–1974 under President Richard Nixon. Visited on October 16, 1976, as part of a whistle-stop train tour with appearances in Pontiac, Bloomington and Lincoln.
Associated Press
Ronald Reagan
Ronald Reagan, 40th U.S. president, 1981–1989. Served as the 33rd Governor of California before his presidency from 1967–1975. In town for 1928–1931 college football seasons. Eureka College would play Illinois State Normal University and Illinois Wesleyan University over back-to-back weekends, one opponent home (Eureka) and the other away (Bloomington or Normal). Visited October 19–21, 1955, and stayed in Bloomington for tour of General Electric plant on Bloomington’s east side; visited his alma mater, Eureka College, and other events. Visited January 20, 1961. Speaker for the Association of Commerce’s 60th annual banquet. Visited October 18, 1980. Participated in Illinois State University’s Homecoming parade.
Associated Press
George H. W. Bush
George H. W. Bush, 41st U.S. president, previously the 43rd U.S. vice president. Visited on July 28, 1988. Passed through on campaign bus tour, which included stops at Illinois State University and El Paso.
Associated Press
George W. Bush
George W. Bush, 43rd U.S. president, 2001–2009, and 46th Governor of Texas, 1995–2000. August 6, 2000. Passed through on whistle-stop tour with running mate Dick Cheney. Spoke at the Amtrak station in Normal.
LM Otero
Barack Obama
Barack Obama, 44th U.S. president, assumed office in 2009. Has visited multiple times. Visited on August 2, 2004 and delivered a U.S. Senate campaign speech at UAW hall in Bloomington. Visited in September 3, 2004, and attended U.S. Senate forum at the Funk Farms Trust near Shirley, sponsored by the Illinois Agricultural Legislative Roundtable. Visited October 14, 2004, and attended Bloomington fundraiser for congressional candidate Tari Renner. Visited June 24, 2005. Attended “Town hall” type meeting at Heartland Community College, Normal. Visited August 1, 2005 and met with fellow Illinois Senator Dick Durbin to support proposed Uptown Normal transportation center; pictured above speaking with Town of Normal Mayor Chris Koos.
David Proeber
Donald J. Trump
Donald J. Trump, the 45th and current president. Visited the Synergy Flight Center at Central Illinois Regional Airport on Sunday, March 13, 2016. He spoke to a crowd of nearly 3,000 people.
