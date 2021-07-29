Watch now: McLean County COVID cases more than doubled in past month

BLOOMINGTON — The total number of COVID-19 cases in McLean County jumped by 219 new cases in the past month, according to a Pantagraph analysis of health department data from June and July.

By June 29, there had been a total of 115 cases confirmed in that month.

As of Thursday, there have been 334 COVID cases confirmed in July — a spike that more than doubles last month's total cases.

The McLean County Health Department said 36 new cases were confirmed in the past day. That ticked the total confirmed since last year to 18,799.

Test positivity rates are also ticking up in McLean County. As of Wednesday, the rolling, seven-day positivity rate is 3.1%, a slight uptick from 2.9% the day before. After running more than 388,100 tests since last year, the cumulative positivity rate is inching back to 5%, sitting at 4.8%.

MCHD said 30 more people are reported as isolating at home due to exposure to the virus. That figure now represents 141 people, up from Wednesday' 111.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The number of county residents hospitalized for COVID-19 remains unchanged at eight people; the county's two hospitals still report a total of 13 people hospitalized locally.

No additional deaths were reported Thursday.

The county remains under a designation by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that indicates it the area's "community spread" of the virus is "substantial."

To boost the county's vaccination rate, MCHD said it will set up shop at the McLean County Fair next week. The department said it will offer two carnival arm bands or two grandstand event tickets to those who get vaccinated at the fair.

“The fair is such an important event in our community, and we are excited to partner with the McLean County Fair to bring COVID-19 vaccines to the public,” said Jessica McKnight, MCHD administrator.

All three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — will be offered at the clinics each day. Youth ages 12 to 17 are authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine only, and MCHD said a parent or legal guardian must accompany anyone younger than 18.

MCHD's clinics will be set up near the east admissions gate on the following days:

Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 5, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7, from 1 to 7 p.m.