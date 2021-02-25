Watch now: McLean County COVID cases, test positivity rate remain low

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's COVID-19 case count has continued a trend of remaining low, with just 11 new cases of the virus confirmed Thursday.
The county's downward trend in the number of confirmed cases is one shared by the state, which, until Wednesday, had been reporting confirmed cases below the 2,000 mark.
The seven-day test positivity rate for the county again remained below 3%, McLean County Health Department officials reported, sitting at 2.5% as of Wednesday.
There have been 14,444 confirmed cases of the virus since the onset of the pandemic last March.
No additional deaths have been reported.
Area hospitals report that nearly all hospital beds are occupied (93%) and 85% of all intensive care unit beds are filled, but the number of people hospitalized with the virus was unavailable Thursday.
MCHD reported 21 McLean County residents in the hospital — in-county or otherwise — due to COVID-19.
Vaccine update
Despite shipments of vaccine being relegated largely to second doses, a few hundred people were able to snag first-dose appointments via MCHD, spokesperson Marianne Manko said Thursday.
So far, around 29,232 vaccines have been administered in the county, with 9,176 people having received both doses, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. That figure represents about 5.31% of the population.