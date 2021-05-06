Watch now: McLean County COVID hospitalizations up

BLOOMINGTON — Thursday was the first time since March that McLean County had fewer than 400 active cases of COVID, data shows.

A total of 363 are isolating at home, according to the county health department.

In a jump from Wednesday, the county's two hospitals — Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers — reported a 21-person increase in how many COVID patients are in their care, with that total rising to 41 Thursday.

The number of hospitalized county residents ticked up one from Wednesday, to 31 people on Thursday. Those patients may be hospitalized locally or outside of the county.

Six percent of all beds in county hospitals were reported as available. The 94% filled report did not change from Wednesday. Intensive care unit bed capacity was reported at 77% filled.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 4.1% as of Wednesday, down slightly from the day before.