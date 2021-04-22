Watch now: McLean County COVID numbers up again

BLOOMINGTON — The number of hospitalized McLean County residents with COVID-19 continued its record-breaking trend Thursday.

With the addition of two people, there are now 58 county residents who are considered COVID patients, the McLean County Health Department said. Those patients may be at hospitals in or outside of the county.

Locally, OSF St. Joseph and Carle BroMenn medical centers had 39 COVID patients, a six-person jump from Wednesday. Between both hospitals, intensive care unit bed capacity was at 92% full and 93% of all beds were in-use.

Region 2, the 20-county coronavirus region that includes McLean County, saw it's first decrease in the average number of COVID patients. As of Wednesday, the average number of such patients was 295, a one-person drop from 296 the day before.

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health indicates hospitalizations in the region have increased daily since March 28.

The active caseload in McLean County also dipped, according to MCHD. There are around 616 active cases, with 558 people reported as isolating at home.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}