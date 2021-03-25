 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: McLean County COVID positivity rate increases again
0 comments
breaking top story

Watch now: McLean County COVID positivity rate increases again

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported another 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, along with a slight increase in the test positivity rate. 

The rolling, seven-day rate is at 4.6% as of Wednesday, an increase from 4.2% the day before.

Citing the bump in the positivity rate, county officials have taken to social media to encourage people to continue social distancing and hand-washing to keep case counts low. 

So far, 15,217 cases of the virus have been confirmed in McLean County. 

More county residents are reported as hospitalized because of COVID: That figure has increased by three, from 24 people to 27 as of Thursday.

There are nine people, either from in or out of the county, reported in area hospitals with COVID, according to MCHD. 

Area hospitals reported 62% of all intensive care unit beds are filled, as well as 82% of all beds are filled. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Region 2, the 20-county area that includes McLean, is, for the eighth straight day, reporting an increase in the number of COVID patients. There are now 96 people hospitalized from the virus, up from 94 reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health Wednesday. 

No additional deaths were reported. 

Vaccine update 

MCHD opened first-dose COVID-19 appointment Thursday morning for four clinics at Grossinger Motors Arena, including the following: 

  • Tuesday, March 30
  • Wednesday, March 31
  • Thursday, April 01
  • Friday, April 02

So far, around 64,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in McLean County.

More than 21,793 people have been given both shots. 

Check it out: 10 Bloomington-Normal food facts you should know 🍴
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

What is a vaccine passport and will you need one to travel?
Health

What is a vaccine passport and will you need one to travel?

Travel industry trade groups, airlines and other organizations are developing so-called vaccine passports to make it easier to navigate changing rules. Most are in early stages or only used in certain destinations, though their creators say they are working to expand use. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News