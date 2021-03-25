Watch now: McLean County COVID positivity rate increases again

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department reported another 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, along with a slight increase in the test positivity rate.

The rolling, seven-day rate is at 4.6% as of Wednesday, an increase from 4.2% the day before.

Citing the bump in the positivity rate, county officials have taken to social media to encourage people to continue social distancing and hand-washing to keep case counts low.

So far, 15,217 cases of the virus have been confirmed in McLean County.

More county residents are reported as hospitalized because of COVID: That figure has increased by three, from 24 people to 27 as of Thursday.

There are nine people, either from in or out of the county, reported in area hospitals with COVID, according to MCHD.

Where to get vaccines in McLean County Illinoisans 16-years and older are eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1B if they have comorbidities that put them at-risk for COVID-19.

Area hospitals reported 62% of all intensive care unit beds are filled, as well as 82% of all beds are filled.

