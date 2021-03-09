Watch now: McLean County COVID positivity rate up slightly

BLOOMINTON — McLean County's test positivity rate ticked up slightly, as the Health Department reported 27 additional cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The seven-day positivity rate is now at 2.3% as of Monday; nearly 253,000 tests have been run since last year, putting the county at positivity rate of 5.8%.

A total of 14,967 cases have been confirmed since last March.

Area hospitals reported 12 patients are hospitalized with the virus; MCHD said 24 McLean residents are reported as in a hospital — either in-county or otherwise — after contracting COVID-19.

Bed availability remains tight: 90% of all hospital beds are filled, although just 69% of intensive care unit beds are reported as occupied.

Vaccine update

MCHD said "an additional shipment of vaccine" prompted the opening of appointments earlier Tuesday morning for a first-dose clinic on March 13.

Appointments for additional first-dose clinics next week are expected to open around 11 a.m. Thursday.