Watch now: McLean County COVID positivity rate up slightly

BLOOMINTON — McLean County's test positivity rate ticked up slightly, as the Health Department reported 27 additional cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
The seven-day positivity rate is now at 2.3% as of Monday; nearly 253,000 tests have been run since last year, putting the county at positivity rate of 5.8%.
A total of 14,967 cases have been confirmed since last March.
Area hospitals reported 12 patients are hospitalized with the virus; MCHD said 24 McLean residents are reported as in a hospital — either in-county or otherwise — after contracting COVID-19.
Bed availability remains tight: 90% of all hospital beds are filled, although just 69% of intensive care unit beds are reported as occupied.
Vaccine update
MCHD said "an additional shipment of vaccine" prompted the opening of appointments earlier Tuesday morning for a first-dose clinic on March 13.
Appointments for additional first-dose clinics next week are expected to open around 11 a.m. Thursday.
More than 41,300 doses have been administered in the county so far, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, with around 15,000 people having received both shots.