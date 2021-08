Watch now: McLean County COVID rate hits 'high' on CDC chart

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County has topped the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's chart that tracks the community spread of COVID-19. The county is now designated as experiencing a "high" level of community transmission, the highest level to which the CDC metric measures.

As recently as Monday, McLean County had been designated as experiencing a "substantial" rate of transmission. The change in the county's designation comes as the seven-day average number of cases per 100,000 people rises again. According to the CDC, that average is now at 102 COVID cases per 100,000 people. On Monday, the average was 96 cases per 100,000.

The McLean County Health Department reported another bump to the number of active cases in the county. Ten more people are reported to be isolating at home due to exposure, bringing that number to 205 people.

MCHD also reported two more county residents were hospitalized due to COVID complications, bringing that number to 14 and putting the county at 219 active cases.

Locally, one fewer person is hospitalized. Between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers, there are 14 people considered COVID patients. That's down from Monday's 15.

In the past day, 36 new cases of the virus were confirmed, according to MCHD. That brings the total confirmed since last year at nearly 19,000: 18,963.

The rate at which tests are coming out as positive for COVID-19 is also increasing: As of Monday, the county's seven-day test positivity rate is at 4%, up from 3.6%.

Since last year, there have been more than 392,300 total tests run in the county. Of those, 4.8% were positive for COVID-19.

No additional deaths were reported.

Around 84,769 people locally are considered fully vaccinated.

Statewide, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases topped 2,000 on Tuesday for the first time since early May.

The 2,682 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases state health officials reported Tuesday brought the average number of daily cases over the past week to 2,059.

