Watch now: McLean County COVID stats trending downward

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's rolling seven-day COVID test positivity rate has fallen to a low not seen since March.
New data from the McLean County Health Department reports that rate is at 2.5% as of Sunday, a figure not seen since early and mid-March, when the percentage hovered between 2 and 3%. March 17 was the last date the county's test positivity rate fell below 3%.
Fewer than 300 cases are active in the entire county, with MCHD reporting 225 people as isolating at home due to exposure. There were 70 newly-confirmed cases since Friday, according to MCHD. That brought the cumulative total of confirmed cases since last year to 18,123.
Local hospitals reported a total of 28 COVID patients in their care as of Monday morning. Between OSF St. Joseph and Carle BroMenn medical centers, both hospitals reported 86% of all total beds were in use, as well as 81% of all intensive care unit beds. There are 21 county residents reported as hospitalized due to the virus, although they may be at hospitals in or outside of the county.
No additional deaths were reported Monday.
Vaccine update
Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows that just more than 136,125 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in McLean County. Nearly 64,000 people in the county are considered fully vaccinated, or about 36.9% of the overall population.
McLean County trails just behind the state's rate of fully-vaccinated people. With more than 10.4 million doses administered and 4.8 million people having received both doses of Pfizer or Moderna or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, about 37.7% of the state's population is considered fully vaccinated. IDPH reported Monday that more than 64% of all adults in the state have received at least one dose.